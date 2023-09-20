Non-Rev Roundup: TCU equestrian sweeps exhibition meet against Tarleton

Equestrian:

TCU Equestrian had an unofficial kick-off to their 2023 season this past Thursday in an exhibition meet with Tarleton State at Bear Creek Farms in Burleson, Texas. The Frogs were dominant in all events picking up a clean 11-0 sweep of Tarleton State. TCU took the friendly meet as an opportunity to give their underclassman some competition experience with eleven riders making their debuts on Thursday.

Tarleton State only had three riders participating in Fences meaning the event would be decided from three matchups. The Frogs had three strong scoring performances in Fences to start off the meet as Lilly Goldstein led the way earning an 86 on her ride. Katalina Considine earned a point for TCU with an 82-point ride to beat out her Tarleton State counterpart. Julia Nickl finished out the sweep in the event with a 72-point ride to pick up another point for the Frogs and make it 3-0 in favor of TCU after the first event.

The shutout continued in Horsemanship with the Frogs winning the event 4-0. Peyton Staat and Sydney Sargent tied for the top score in the event for the Frogs; both riders scored very solid 76s on their rides. Tatum Keller was only half a point behind the leaders at 75.5 points to earn a win for TCU. Haylee Martin was close behind as well with a 75-point ride to complete the sweep in the event.

Annalise Manoog stole the show in Flat with an incredible 90-point ride to lead both teams and win a point for TCU. Lex Lipacis had a strong event too with a 75-point ride to pick up a win while Lilly Goldstein earned her second win on the day thanks to a 72-point ride to make it 3-0 Frogs in Flat.

In Reining, the final event of the day, just one matchup took place and the Frogs took the point to complete the shutout and make the final score 11-0 Frogs. Anna Clausen was to thank for the final point as she picked up the win thanks to a very good 72-point ride to end the day.

The Frogs will kick off their regular season with a huge meet against the reigning NCEA National Champion SMU Mustangs this Thursday at Bear Creek Farms. This is a great opportunity for the Frogs to get a big win at the start of the season as both programs are projected to be at the top of the national rankings this season.





An MOP clean sweep to kick off the season



Lilly Goldstein - Fences 86

Anna Clausen - Reining 72

Ally Manoog - Flat 90

Peyton Staat - Horsemanship 76#GoFrogs x #1Family1Mission pic.twitter.com/1l1Ek9fn8V — TCU Equestrian (@TCUWEquestrian) September 18, 2023

Cross Country:

TCU Cross Country traveled to College Station for the Texas A&M Invitational this past Friday and both the men’s and women’s teams had solid meets with both finishing in fourth place out of 13 qualifying teams. Graydon Morris led the way for the Frogs on the men’s side in the 8k with a fourth-place finish individually thanks to an excellent time of 24:16.20. Noah Winters joined Morris in the top 15 with a solid time of 24:35.00 that landed him in thirteenth place individually. Finn Riley and CJ Meyer were the next to finish for TCU coming in 35th and 37th place with times of 25:16.10 and 25:18.90 respectively. Stone Burke was the final scoring runner of the day for the Frogs finishing 51st with a time of 25:32.10.

London Culbreath was the top runner for the women’s team with a very good time of 17:40.70 in the 5k landing her in sixth place individually. The Frogs had two runners in the top 20 as Mariana Martinez finished in seventeenth place thanks to a solid time of 18:26.70. Three TCU runners finished back to back to back to finish out the scoring runners; Gabby Martin, Peyton McQuillan, and Olivia Andrews finished 29th, 30th, and 31st respectively. All three had solid times of 18:52.00, 18:54.40, and 18:55.90 respectively. The next meet for the Frogs is the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday, Sept. 29.

Both teams finished fourth today at the Texas A&M Invitational! Check out the Top 5 individual results for the Frogs #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/tD31lHM3t0 — TCU Track & Field (@TCUTrackField) September 15, 2023

Triathlon:

TCU Triathlon is yet to lose a meet in its entire history as a program as the Frogs won their second meet of the season, this time in Fort Worth in the Battle for the Fort Triathlon. TCU barely beat out Arizona State for first place; the Frogs had 170 points as a team compared to the Sun Devils’ 168 points. Leading the way was Jenna Buchanan who finished fifth individually thanks to a time of 1:08.50. Maria Coral finished right behind Buchanan in sixth place with a very solid time of 1:09.06.

The Frogs had two more finishers in the top 10; Ani Veltcheva and Sara Gimena took eighth and ninth place with times of 1:09.37 and 1:09.43 respectively. Elena Viejo finished inside the top 20 as well with a very good time of 1:10.37 good for 18th place overall. The Frogs will move on to the postseason at the West Regional in Springfield, Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 15 with a chance to qualify for the National Championship meet.