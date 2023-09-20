Football: JUCO safety Ja’ir Smith commits to TCU

TCU football added one of the top JUCO safety prospects in the Class of 2024 earlier this month, securing a commitment from College of San Mateo defensive back Ja’ir Smith. The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder from Charlotte, North Carolina ranks as a three-star recruit as well as the No. 10 ranked JUCO prospect nationally and the No. 2 JUCO safety in the country.

Commitment Alert



TCU lands S Ja’ir Smith from the College of San Mateo



Smith selected the Horns Frogs over offers from Washington, California & Houston



TCU now has 17 commits pic.twitter.com/IrujzJtWn7 — Rivals (@Rivals) September 1, 2023

Smith’s commitment brings the Horned Frogs to 17 total recruits for the Class of 2024, which now ranks 38th in the country according to the 247Sports composite ratings. Smith held offers from multiple Pac-12 programs including California, Washington and Oregon State. Smith also held offers from Temple and Houston before committing to TCU. Smith’s 2022 stats include 23 total tackles as well as 2.5 tackles for loss and seven pass breakups.

Smith becomes only the second defensive back prospect in the Class of 2024 for the Horned Frogs, joining three-star cornerback Devondre McGee. TCU also has commitments from three-star athletes Julian Knox and LaDainian Fields, who were each recruited by cornerbacks coach Carlton Buckels.