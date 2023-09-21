Frogs O’ War Staff Picks: College Football Week 4

After a somewhat sleepy Week 3, this weekend is loaded from start to finish with pure bangers. College Football fans will be treated to six ranked-vs-ranked matchups in addition to conference play opening across much of the country and the rest of the Big 12 will get a first taste of league action after TCU and Houston got things started last week. The national picture and conference races really begin taking shape this weekend, the Frogs O’ War staff picks the winners across the Big 12 and other top games:
Big 12
Oklahoma Sooners at Cincinnati Bearcats - Sat. Sept. 23, 11:00 AM, FOX
- Miles: Oklahoma wins this one, but we aren’t any closer to learning if they’re for real or not.
- Russ: Oklahoma looks like the much more impressive team right now.
- Drew: Oklahoma wins, but I’m not convinced that it will be the blowout that Vegas has it projected as.
- Anthony: Sooners smash. OU doesn't break a sweat until Red River in October.
- Austin: Oklahoma continues to show last year was an anomaly.
BYU Cougars at Kansas Jayhawks - Sat. Sept. 23, 2:30 PM, ESPN
- Miles: Give me the Jayhawks at home, but it’s close!
- Russ: I’ll take Kansas in a close battle at home.
- Drew: Kansas in a fun one, Jalon Daniels is must watch TV.
- Anthony: This one sure is juicier than we would've thought pre season. Still rolling with Daniels, Neal, and the Jayhawks.
- Austin: I like the Jayhawks in this one.
Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers - Sat. Sept. 23, 2:30 PM, ESPN+
- Miles: Now that Neal Brown has saved his job things cool off in Morgantown. Red Raiders win this one.
- Russ: I think Texas Tech wins based on talent alone.
- Drew: I think West Virginia wins at home. Texas Tech is the more talented team but they look out of sorts right now and West Virginia has momentum after the win against Pitt.
- Anthony: Will this be the game where the preseason Playoff contender version TTU shows up? Probably not, but Red Raiders still get the road win.
- Austin: Texas Tech. Although West Virginia does look better than projected.
Oklahoma State Cowboys at Iowa State Cyclones - Sat. Sept. 23, 3:00 PM, FS1
- Miles: If you watch this game you are a sick individual. 10 points is enough to win, and I’m not confident either team gets there. Cyclones?
- Russ: Neither team. We all lose with this one.
- Drew: Iowa State I guess just based off of defense. Not cracking double digits against Ohio is not good offense but letting up 33 to South Alabama AND not cracking double digits is worse.
- Anthony: Woof, these teams look terrible. Cyclones win and OSU considers leaving Gundy at the airport.
- Austin: The worst matchup of the weekend, I’m going Iowa State. That quarterback situation in Stillwater is bad.
Houston Cougars vs. Sam Houston State Bearkats - Sat. Sept. 23, 6:00 PM, ESPN+
- Miles: Houston wins but it’s close!
- Russ: Houston bounces back from its loss against the Frogs.
- Drew: I think Houston wins behind a couple of long Donovan Smith runs and a long touchdown to Matthew Golden.
- Anthony: Bearkats put a scare on BYU in Provo, don’t think it’s the same for these Cougars. Houston bounces back with a much needed win.
- Austin: Houston. The Bearkats have been involved in low-scoring contests this year and that should bode well for the Cougars.
Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears - Sat. Sept. 23, 6:30 PM, ABC
- Miles: Texas gives Baylor the little brother treatment.
- Russ: Texas. Baylor doesn’t look all that impressive right now.
- Drew: Texas by a lot. Baylor looks terrible this year.
- Anthony: A first opportunity for the Horns to enter a hostile conference road environment in its farewell tour. Though on the field, Baylor is likely plenty accommodating. Texas rolls.
- Austin: Texas all day. Baylor hasn’t looked good and the Longhorns are the best in the Big 12.
UCF Knights at Kansas State Wildcats - Sat. Sept. 23, 7:00 PM, FS1
- Miles: Kansas State bounces back from their loss last week, but it’s close!
- Russ: Kansas State recovers from an upset loss to Missouri.
- Drew: I’ll take Kansas State at home, they have had non conference hiccups in years past and still gone on to take care of business in the Big 12.
- Anthony: I cannot wait for this one, though I wish QBs John Rhys Plumlee & Will Howard were healthy. KSU gets a bounce back win, but could be in for another thriller.
- Austin: Going Kansas State here. I wanted to go with the upset, but the Wildcats are too well-rounded.
Top National Games
Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers - Sat. Sept. 23, 11:00 AM ABC
- Miles: One of the most anticipated games of the season, that has a little less juice to it after Clemson’s loss to Duke in week 1. I’ll take the Tigers in this one, and there will be a rematch in the ACC Championship game!
- Russ: Clemson. I’m worried about Jordan Travis’ injury from the BC game.
- Drew: Florida State in a hostile environment. An upset would require a Herculean effort from Cade Klubnik considering the receiving weapons(or lack thereof) he has at his disposal.
- Anthony: Tigers take it at home. Clemson is better than its season-opening loss to Duke & FSU isn’t as good as its season-opening win vs. LSU.
- Austin: Florida State. I still have faith in the Seminoles despite last week’s stumble.
Auburn Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies - Sat. Sept. 23, 11:00 AM ESPN
- Miles: Texas A&M starts to look like the team loaded with 5 star talent this week.
- Russ: A&M wins in a close contest.
- Drew: Aggies at home. Payton Thorne did not inspire much confidence last week, throwing two picks against Samford.
- Anthony: Aggies escort Hugh Freeze to first loss as Auburn head coach.
- Austin: I’m going Auburn here. I have no faith in Jimbo’s Aggies.
Colorado Buffaloes at Oregon Ducks - Sat. Sept. 23, 2:30 PM ABC
- Miles: Oregon wins big. Colorado’s problems up front finally get exposed.
- Russ: Oregon humbles Coach Prime and hands the Buffaloes their first loss.
- Drew: Oregon in a game that could get ugly. The Buffaloes are not great in the trenches and they don’t have enough skill position talent without Travis Hunter to beat the Ducks.
- Anthony: Ducks win, but Shedeur will continue to do superhuman nonsense to make more entertaining than it should be.
- Austin: As much as I’m tempted to go Colorado, I’m picking Oregon. The loss of Travis Hunter will sting against this high-powered offense.
UCLA Bruins at Utah Utes - Sat. Sept. 23, 2:30 PM, FOX
- Miles: Give me the Bruins here! Utah has struggled all year and they finally get got.
- Russ: Utah impresses with a home win here.
- Drew: Utah at home. UCLA has not been tested yet this year and Utah has found ways to win without Cam Rising against Baylor and Florida.
- Anthony: Utah wins. The Rice-Eccles atmosphere and potential return of Cam Rising keeps the Utes undefeated another week
- Austin: UCLA continues to roll. If Cam Rising’s status was solidified, I’d be tempted to go with the Utes.
Ole Miss Rebels at Alabama Crimson Tide - Sat. Sept. 23, 2:30 PM, CBS
- Miles: I think this will be a great game. Both teams score and it stays close. It’s the Rebels’ Super Bowl. Kiffin and co get the elusive win over Bama.
- Russ: Alabama has to turn it around at some point. I think they do here.
- Drew: I think the Tide Rolls here. Jalen Milroe is the best quarterback option on the roster, Alabama has home field advantage, and I can’t imagine Saban lets the Tide drop two game so early in the season.
- Anthony: Bama returns to form. Every time we hear that “the dynasty is over,” Saban and the Tide begin to Roll. Alabama +4000 to win the National Championship, get it while you can.
- Austin: Upset alert, Ole Miss takes this one. Bama’s offense has looked scary and not in the good way.
Oregon State Beavers at Washington State Cougars - Sat. Sept. 23, 6:00 PM FOX
- Miles: Might be the most underrated game on the day. Oregon State has the advantage up front, and they escape Pullman with a W.
- Russ: D.J. Uiagalelei has a big game and Oregon State takes a close win.
- Drew: I’ll take the Cougars at home. I think the atmosphere will be very fun and Cameron Ward has looked like a star in 2023 through the air and on the ground.
- Anthony: It’d be fun if this one sees a rematch in the Pac 12 Championship in December. Beavers RB Damien Martinez runs wild in this one and Oregon State wins.
- Austin: Oregon State. D.J. has been a revelation for the Beavers.
Iowa Hawkeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions - Sat. Sept. 23, 6:30 PM CBS
- Miles: Penn State wins and Iowa does not score 25.
- Russ: Penn State with the blowout win.
- Drew: Penn State. Iowa still cannot score.
- Anthony: Penn State gets two bye weeks after this (ok, they play Northwestern & UMass) before a trip to Columbus. PSU easily cruises.
- Austin: Although Iowa has show some ability on offense, I’m going with the Nittany Lions in this one.
Ohio State Buckeyes at Notre Dame Fighting Irish - Sat. Sept. 23, 6:30 PM, NBC
- Miles: The coming out party for the Irish. Notre Dame knocks off Ohio State and proves they’re for real.
- Russ: I like Notre Dame here. Sam Hartman is a stud.
- Drew: Give me the Irish. I think Notre Dame has a great shot to make the playoffs in what looks like a very strange year at the top. They show out here with Sam Hartman picking apart an Ohio State defense that is susceptible to big plays.
- Anthony: The Irish have been impressive so far, but I’m taking Ohio State here. Now that McCord is fully the guy for the Buckeyes, OSU is ready blast off.
- Austin: I like Notre Dame in this one. Hartman finally provides the Fighting Irish with a quarterback capable of putting up a whole lot of points against any team.
Frogs O’ War Pick ‘Em Leaderboard
