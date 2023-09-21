TCU News: “I think it’s probably the best team SMU has had over there in awhile”

Football

2023 Week 4 Iron Skillet Game Preview: SMU Mustangs @ TCU Horned Frogs | Underdog Dynasty

The Horned Frogs are the current owners of the Iron Skillet, claiming the rivalry trophy in a 42-34 shootout last September in one of the more closely-contested games during their College Football Playoff run. This year, both programs enter 2-1, hungry to improve to 3-1, vault into the rankings, and hoist the frying pan during the twilight years of an iconic rivalry.

TCU vs. SMU Picks, Best Bets and Prediction | AthlonSports.com

The TCU Horned Frogs will meet the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Horned Frogs will earn a victory

TCU OL Willis Patrick talks journey to be a Frog, upcoming game vs. SMU | 247Sports

The 6-foot-4, 355-pounder has become a staple on the Frogs’ offensive line since arriving as a transfer from Jackson State in January. Patrick has started all three games for the Frogs at right guard this season and is a big reason the Frogs have been successful on offense.

Preview: TCU and SMU clash in the 102nd Battle for the Iron Skillet | TCU 360

The Frogs are set to take on their cross-town rivals this week as the SMU Mustangs head to Fort Worth in the 102nd installation of the Battle for the Iron Skillet. There is always a new twist in the historic saga.

How TCU is preparing for Battle for the Iron Skillet vs. SMU | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

“I think it’s probably the best team SMU has had over there in awhile,” Dykes said Tuesday. “They’re a lot better defensively. There’s been much improvement over where they’ve been. I think the defense is playing really well. They have either nine or ten senior starters on defense. There’s a ton of experience.”

Pro Frogs

Saints RB Kendre Miller likely to start in NFL debut at Lambeau | | gjsentinel.com

Miller, a rookie drafted in the third round out of TCU, was held out of Monday's game due to limited practice reps. Allen said he'll be "full go" at Green Bay.

Brian Baldinger calls Steve Avila ‘rookie gold’ in great breakdown | Rams Wire

“What a start for Steve Avila, TCU, a Horned Frog. Cementing himself at left guard for these Rams,” Baldinger said.

NIL

TCU athletic director urges Congress to step in as NIL deals upend college sports | dentonrc.com

A boom in Name, Image and Likeness deals is happening without appropriate guardrails, and Congress must step in to guide colleges and protect student athletes from unscrupulous people, Texas Christian University’s athletic director told lawmakers Wednesday. “We now find ourselves in a wild wild west environment across college athletics with little accountability,” Jeremiah Donati testified. “Sadly, there are countless stories of student athletes and their families being exploited, deceived and harmed for others’ personal gain in these NIL pursuits.”

Hearing on College Student Athlete Compensation | C-SPAN.org

The athletic directors from two universities — Ohio State University (OSU) and Texas Christian University (TCU) — testified on why there’s a need for Congress to regulate student-athlete compensation, especially the use of an athlete’s name, image and likeness, often called NIL. Since the Supreme Court’s 2021 unanimous ruling in favor of compensation for college athletes, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which governs student athletics, has scrambled to set rules for NIL deals and contracts. The athletic directors — Gene Smith with OSU and Jeremiah Donati with TCU — argued the NCAA needs help from Congress to level the playing field and to provide more protection for the student athletes.

PREORDER - Texas Christian University® NIL Football - 2023 Whole-Team | ONIT Athlete

This is a preorder for the upcoming officially licensed Texas Christian University® 2023 whole-team trading cards. Each preorder comes with a limited specialty card, only available with the preorder packs. Each team set includes the full roster. Each pack contains 14 cards; no player is guaranteed. 60% or more of the profits go to the participating athletes via Name, Image, and Likeness, making this deal one of the highest revenue sharing deals for student-athletes ever!

Equestrian

Three Big 12 Equestrian Squads Ranked in NCEA Preseason Poll | Big 12 Conference