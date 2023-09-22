Frogs Up Podcast: Battle for the Iron Skillet Preview

The TCU Horned Frogs are back in Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday for the 102nd Battle for the Iron Skillet vs. the SMU Mustangs. What will the TCU Offense need to do to break through a Ponies defense that allowed just 176 passing yards at Oklahoma? How will the TCU Defense slow Preston Stone and SMU’s offensive weapons? We break down the keys to a Horned Frogs victory, plus a State of the Skillet review of where the rivalry stands in its waning days. Plus: Volleyball & Soccer hit the road for Big 12 play and pick up wins, as the VolleyFrogs sweep K-State in Manhattan & TCU Soccer earned a 1-0 shutout thanks to AJ Hennessey’s penalty strike.

