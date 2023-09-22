TCU News: “It’s the best offense we’ll see this year”

Football

Week 4 Big-12 Power Rankings: A Rough Week for the Big 12 | ESPN 960 Sports

4. TCU

The Horned Frogs beat a bad Houston team. Normally this wouldn’t propel them to number four but as you’ll see, most of the conference sucked this week.

It was his lifelong dream to play in Fort Worth, now this TCU offensive lineman is making the most of it

Since the moment he stepped on campus, Patrick has approached making the most of his dream opportunity with an intensity on the field and easy to get along with personality off of it, which has already helped him become a key cog for TCU’s offense. Through three games, Patrick has arguably been one of the top starters up front and is looking more and more like one of TCU’s biggest transfer additions ahead of the Horned Frogs rivalry game vs. SMU on Saturday.

Why Chandler Morris-led TCU could be best offense SMU faces in 2023 | Morning News

SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons didn’t beat around the bush. “It’s the best offense we’ll see this year,” Symons said of TCU. Chandler Morris is a ball player. He’s a coach’s kid. I’ve known him for a long time,” SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said. “He competes, he’s a winner, he can extend plays. He can run it. It’s a problem,” Lashlee said. “They’re really good up front, they’re really good everywhere.”

TCU, SMU meet in 'Iron Skillet' rivalry that isn't on the schedule beyond 2025 | AP News

KEY MATCHUP

SMU offense vs. TCU defense. The Mustangs averaged 54 points per game in victories over Louisiana Tech and Prairie View A&M but couldn’t get that kind of production against their only Power Five opponent, losing to Oklahoma 28-11. The Horned Frogs haven’t allowed an offensive touchdown since giving up six to Shedeur Sanders and Colorado in a 45-42 loss in the opener.

Basketball

NCAA Basketball: Analyzing top 4 teams for 4-star SF Micah Robinson | Busting Brackets

TCU has a lot of veteran guards and bigs that’ll be moving on after this season. However, one positon where there’s youth and depth is small forward, featuring four-star freshmen, Jace Posey and Isaiah Manning. The roster fit is questionable but since this is the lone local option among the four, that could help the Frogs here.

Pro Frogs

For Andy Dalton, a chance to play is just part of the job | Carolina Panthers

Andy Dalton has no illusions. A month or so short of his 36th birthday, he's old enough to know better than to think the current opportunity is anything other than a short-term one. Positioned to start Sunday in Seattle since injured rookie Bryce Young isn't practicing and isn't expected to play, Dalton has been taking all the reps with the ones and remembering what it's like again.

Panthers QB Bryce Young unlikely to play Week 3 vs. Seahawks; Andy Dalton set to start | CBSSports.com

Bryce Young has not practiced since the Panthers' Week 2 loss against the Saints due to an ankle injury, and he's unlikely to play Sunday against the Seahawks, the team announced Thursday.

Charleston RiverDogs claim third straight championship | WCBD News 2