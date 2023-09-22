Frogs O’ War announces affiliate partnership with ONIT Athlete

Frogs O’ War is excited to announce an affiliate partnership with ONIT Athlete for the 2023 football season. ONIT Athlete will be launching a TCU Horned Frog football trading card line this season, with packs selling for $12.99 each and 33 percent of all sales benefiting NIL. Pre-sales for the TCU trading cards have launched this month, with packs expected to launch on Oct. 2. Each pack contains 14 trading cards, with pre-orders coming with an exclusive specialty card.

Visit this link for more information and to pre-order your TCU Horned Frog cards today.