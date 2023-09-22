How to Watch: TCU Football vs. SMU Mustangs

Game 4: vs. SMU Mustangs

SEPT. 23| AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (46,000) | FORT WORTH, TX | 11:00 AM

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports App // FOXSports.com

Talent: Eric Collins, Devin Gardner

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, SiriusXM 133 or 199

Talent: Brian Estridge, Landry Burdine, Elvis Gallegos

Spanish Radio: KFLC AM 1270

Talent: Miguel Cruz, Rolando de Luna

GAME NOTES

ABOUT THE GAME

Following its 36-13 win at Houston to open Big 12 Conference play, TCU will look to continue the momentum when it hosts SMU on Saturday at 11 a.m. on FS1.

Saturday is TCU’s second sellout this season and fifth in the last seven games dating back to last year.

The Horned Frogs rank second nationally with their attendance at 106.9 percent of capacity. TCU has an average crowd this season of 49,152 in the 46,000-seat Amon G. Carter Stadium.

A new mark for student attendance has been set in six of the last eight home games.

The Horned Frogs and Mustangs will be meeting for the 102nd time in their history.

Sonny Dykes is the fastest TCU head coach to 15 wins, taking just 18 games, since Francis Schmidt was 15-0-2 in his opening 17 contests from 1929-30.

Dykes has been the winning head coach in each of the last three games between the Horned Frogs and Mustangs. Prior to his arrival at TCU, he guided SMU to its first back-to-back victories (2019, 2021) over the Horned Frogs since 1992-93.

With last year’s 42-34 win in Dallas, Dykes is 1-0 as a head coach against SMU. 4TCU is 15-0 under Dykes when ahead or even in turnover margin.

The Horned Frogs are 7-1 in home games under Dykes. 4TCU has just 26 scholarship players remaining from its 5-7 team in 2021, the year prior to Dykes arriving as head coach.

TCU’s 10-game winning streak in Big 12 regular season play, coinciding with the arrival of Dykes, is tied for 11th-longest in conference history.

Four of TCU’s opening five games this season are at home, part of seven Amon G. Carter Stadium dates overall. The Horned Frogs will play nine of 12 regular-season games in Texas and not leave the state until an Oct. 7 contest at Iowa State.

Last year’s Horned Frogs became the first program from the state of Texas to reach the College Football Playoff and first from the Big 12 to play in the CFP National Championship. With its 51-45 semifinal victory over Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, TCU is one of just seven programs nationally to win a CFP game.

SERIES HISTORY

The Horned Frogs hold a 52-42-7 edge over the Mustangs in a series that began with a 43-0 TCU win in Fort Worth in 1915.

TCU has won 12 of the last 15 games against SMU and 18 of the past 22.

The Horned Frogs are 28-20-5 versus the Mustangs in Fort Worth and 24-22-2 in Dallas.

SMU is TCU’s second-most played series. The Horned Frogs’ 101 meetings with the Mustangs trail only Baylor (118). 4With the exception of four years, TCU and SMU have played every season since 1925. In two of those seasons (1987-88), the Mustangs did not field a team.

3-POINT STANCE

Chandler Morris ranks first in the Big 12 and 11th nationally in total offense at 334.0 yards per game.

TCU’s defense has not allowed an offensive touchdown in two consecutive games for the first time since 2017. The Horned Frogs are eighth nationally in run defense at 60.7 yards per game.

TCU’s two blocked kicks this season tie for the national lead.

UNIFORM WATCH:

white black white for game 4 ⚪️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YfsFFouSxF — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 21, 2023

WEATHER:

It’s projected to be a sunny 90 degrees at kickoff, with a significant breeze of wind at 13 miles per hour blowing south, with projected gusts up to 26 mph potentially impacting the kicking game and passing games. With a steep humidity, the “feels like” will be well over 100 degrees, so make sure to hydrate.

