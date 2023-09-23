Game Thread: TCU Football vs. SMU Mustangs

It’s been an active offseason for the DFW Metroplex rivals ahead of the 102nd Battle for the Iron Skillet at Fort Worth’s Amon G. Carter Stadium. The TCU Horned Frogs were coming off of a trip to the National Championship game, lost some outbound transfers to SMU, and announced the indefinite pause to the annual home-and-home rivalry contest. SMU meanwhile had its best offseason in 30+ years; fresh off a loss in the New Mexico Bowl - the program’s seventh bowl game since 1984 - the Mustang’s leapt at the opportunity to procure an upgrade to its conference affiliation as the ACC was desperate for dance partners at closing time. While the long-term future of the rivalry is up in the air, the near-term will feature a major showdown on Saturday morning. Optimism from the Mustang faithful is at an all-time high, with eyes on its first conference championship and first NY6 bowl game following a nice 69-0 win over FCS Prairie View and hard fought loss in Norman.

The Horned Frogs also enter the game with a 2-1 record, coming off a road Big 12 win over the Houston Cougars . The TCU defense has not surrendered an opponent TD through two consecutive games following the debacle of a season opener vs. Colorado. The TCU offense is playing at a blazing pace, currently sitting 4th nationally in plays per game, resulting in a mass accumulation of yards, but with mistakes, penalties, and turnovers the Frogs are averaging under 40 points per game, good for 25th nationally.

Who will be taking home the Iron Skillet in 2023? Join the conversation in the comment section below as we ride the game day rollercoaster together. Go Frogs!