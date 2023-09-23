 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Men’s Basketball: Four-star forward Micah Robinson commits to TCU

The Horned Frogs secure their first big commitment for the Class of 2024.

By Russell Hodges
/ new
Arizona State v TCU Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

TCU men’s basketball made headlines Saturday morning with multiple reports indicating that head coach Jamie Dixon and the Horned Frogs have earned a commitment from four-star forward Micah Robinson. The 6-foot-6 forward from Oak Hill Academy visited TCU during the summer and ultimately chose the Horned Frogs over multiple Power 5 teams including Vanderbilt, LSU, Virginia Tech and more. Robinson currently ranks as a four-star recruit in the 247Sports composite ratings and No. 75 overall in the ESPN100.

Robinson is the first recruit for the TCU Class of 2024. The Horned Frogs made a swath of moves during the offseason to prepare for the 2023-24 campaign, adding several players through the transfer portal including Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. as well as Delaware guard Jameer Nelson Jr., Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III, Texas A&M CC guard Trey Tennyson and Coastal Carolina forward/center Essam Mostafa. TCU will also have forwards Emanuel Miller and Chuck O’Bannon Jr. back in the fold for the 2023-24 season.

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...