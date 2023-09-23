Men’s Basketball: Four-star forward Micah Robinson commits to TCU

TCU men’s basketball made headlines Saturday morning with multiple reports indicating that head coach Jamie Dixon and the Horned Frogs have earned a commitment from four-star forward Micah Robinson. The 6-foot-6 forward from Oak Hill Academy visited TCU during the summer and ultimately chose the Horned Frogs over multiple Power 5 teams including Vanderbilt, LSU, Virginia Tech and more. Robinson currently ranks as a four-star recruit in the 247Sports composite ratings and No. 75 overall in the ESPN100.

2024 4⭐️ Micah Robinson (@MicahhRobinson) tells me he’s committed to Jamie Dixon and TCU.



Robinson is a long, athletic wing and a very good two-way player. Has long arms, moves well and can guard multiple spots defensively. Can get buckets from all three levels on offense.… pic.twitter.com/iHghGcVxWG — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) September 23, 2023

Robinson is the first recruit for the TCU Class of 2024. The Horned Frogs made a swath of moves during the offseason to prepare for the 2023-24 campaign, adding several players through the transfer portal including Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. as well as Delaware guard Jameer Nelson Jr., Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III, Texas A&M CC guard Trey Tennyson and Coastal Carolina forward/center Essam Mostafa. TCU will also have forwards Emanuel Miller and Chuck O’Bannon Jr. back in the fold for the 2023-24 season.