Football: TCU receiving votes in Week 5 AP Poll

Despite all the high profile ranked matches and high drama in Week 4, there was very little shake-up to the national picture, as only three teams dropped from the AP Poll Top 25 from the week prior. Colorado fell out of the rankings having fallen back to earth with a shellacking at the hands of the Oregon Ducks; UCLA dropped a tough one in Salt Lake to drop out; and Iowa got shut out at Penn State to fully fall off every ballot.

New teams join the Week 5 AP Top 25



Which team deserves a higher ranking? pic.twitter.com/gn5wDfkgDL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2023

The TCU Horned Frogs actually have continued to fall further away from the Top 25, despite the three game winning streak. TCU dropped three spots to No. 32 overall, reducing its voting points total from 21 to 17. The Frogs received five total votes, with the highest ranking coming in at No. 19. TCU is also in the receiving votes section of the USA Today Coaches Poll, as the third team outside the Top 25.

Big 12 Votes