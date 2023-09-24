Football: TCU receiving votes in Week 5 AP Poll

Despite all the high profile ranked matches and high drama in Week 4, there was very little shake-up to the national picture, as only three teams dropped from the AP Poll Top 25 from the week prior. Colorado fell out of the rankings having fallen back to earth with a shellacking at the hands of the Oregon Ducks; UCLA dropped a tough one in Salt Lake to drop out; and Iowa got shut out at Penn State to fully fall off every ballot.
The TCU Horned Frogs actually have continued to fall further away from the Top 25, despite the three game winning streak. TCU dropped three spots to No. 32 overall, reducing its voting points total from 21 to 17. The Frogs received five total votes, with the highest ranking coming in at No. 19. TCU is also in the receiving votes section of the USA Today Coaches Poll, as the third team outside the Top 25.
Big 12 Votes
- #3 Texas Longhorns - A win in Waco may not mean as much as it has in recent years, but the dominant performance keeps the Longhorns flying high, with two voters giving UT first place votes. Next up is a showdown of undefeated teams as the ‘Horns host their boogeyman Kansas Jayhawks
- #14 Oklahoma Sooners - It may have been a bit tougher sledding in Cinci than expected, but OU handled the Bearcats on Big Noon Saturday. Sooners get a tune up next, with Iowa State visiting Norman, before the Red River Shootout
- #24 Kansas Jayhawks - KU took it to BYU right from the opening kickoff, walloping the Cougars’ return man and grabbing the fumble for a scoop & score. The showdown with the Longhorns on Saturday could be must-see-TV if the Jayhawks can keep it close.
- #26 Kansas State Wildcats - The final score vs. UCF made it look a bit easier than reality, as the Knights held tight with the ‘Cats, tying the game in the 2nd half before Will Howard and DJ Giddens took over. Next up, the Wildcats travel to Stillwater for the floundering Cowboys as Mike Gundy looks to avoid a pink slip.
- #32 TCU - Three consecutive dominant performances hasn’t benefitted the Frogs in the rankings as the voters have little respect for the opposition. The Frogs next will host a West Virginia squad that has surprised with a 3-1 record.
