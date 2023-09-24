Pro Frogs: Former TCU QB Andy Dalton makes first start for Carolina Panthers

Former TCU quarterback and NFL veteran Andy Dalton made his first start of the 2023 season for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, completing 34-of-58 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns in a road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Dalton filled in for starter and No. 1 overall draft selection Bryce Young, who was sidelined with an ankle injury. The Panthers fell 29-20 to the Seahawks and moved to 0-3 to start their 2023 campaign.

Dalton made several big throws in his start for the Panthers on Sunday, connecting with veteran wide receiver DJ Chark on a 47-yard touchdown pass and firing a 15-yard scoring pass to another veteran wide receiver in Adam Thielen late in the fourth quarter. The Panthers finished with 378 total yards and struggled to muster much offense on the ground, rushing for only 44 yards and forcing Dalton to make most of the noise through the air. Dalton did not turn the ball over against the Seahawks and could be in line to start next week, when Carolina faces the Minnesota Vikings in a battle of 0-3 clubs.

Andy Dalton to Adam Thielen Passing TD (2/2) pic.twitter.com/k4UNmzihib — NFL TD Videos (@NFLTDVideos2023) September 24, 2023

The Panthers are Dalton’s fifth team since being taken in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2011 NFL Draft. The “Red Rifle” spent nine seasons with the Bengals and was a three-time Pro Bowl honoree before signing on with the Dallas Cowboys to be the backup quarterback for Dak Prescott in 2020. Dalton then signed with the Chicago Bears in 2021, where he played one season before moving on and inking another one-year deal, this time with the New Orleans Saints in 2022. The former TCU standout and Rose Bowl winner has thrown for over 38,000 yards and 244 touchdowns in his lengthy career.

Andy Dalton speaks to the media https://t.co/btdPngTWM3 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 25, 2023

Dalton was one of several veterans on the offensive side of the ball signed by the Panthers over the offseason. Carolina also acquired Chark and Thielen along with former Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders and former Bengals and Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst. Should Bryce Young remain sidelined with his injury, Dalton will be called upon to take the field when the Panthers and Vikings square off in Carolina next weekend.