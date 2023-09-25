Volleyball: TCU splits Big 12 series against Kansas State

The TCU volleyball team tipped off the Big 12 Conference schedule on Thursday, sweeping Kansas State in three sets before conceding a five-set loss against the Wildcats on Friday to start the conference slate with a 1-1 record. The Horned Frogs (8-5 overall) will return home for a two-match series against Texas Tech at Schollmaier Arena from Sept. 28-29. TCU will then host another conference series against Cincinnati that will be played from Oct. 5-6.

Thursday: TCU 3, KSU 0

The Horned Frogs dominated their Big 12 opener against the Wildcats on Thursday, limiting Kansas State to a .115 hitting percentage as TCU cruised for a 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 win in three sets. Melanie Parra led the offense with 14 kills, while Audrey Nalls and Taylor Raiola each finished with seven kills. Two TCU setters took the court on Thursday, with Riley Buckley notching 19 assists while freshman Lily Nicholson added 11 assists in the win. Brianna Green continued her strong defensive play on the front line, leading the Horned Frogs with 10 blocks while Nalls followed with six blocks. Green also chipped in five kills for the Horned Frogs, who played without starting outside hitter Jalyn Gibson in both matches.

Friday: KSU 3, TCU 2

A marathon of the match ensued on Friday as the Wildcats looked to avoid the sweep against the Horned Frogs, who took Kansas State to five sets before falling just short in a 25-23, 22-25, 19-25, 27-25, 13-15 defeat. Melanie Parra turned in a historic performance on the TCU side, becoming the fourth player in program history with a 20-kill, 20-dig outing. The Texas transfer compiled 22 kills and 21 digs for the Horned Frogs, who racked up 20 blocks as a team in the match. Audrey Nalls recorded a double-double as well, finishing with 17 kills and 13 digs while starting libero Cecily Bramschreiber added 13 digs on the defensive end.

Brianna Green nearly finished with double-double in kills and blocks, compiling 10 kills and nine blocks while Sarah Sylvester shined with 10 blocks to spearhead the charge on the front line. Riley Buckley and Lily Nicholson each tossed 23 assists for the Horned Frogs, with Buckley adding 13 digs for a double-double. Taylor Raiola followed with 11 digs on defense.