Frogs Up Podcast: Iron Skillet stays in Fort Worth

The TCU Horned Frogs handled business in the Battle for the Iron Skillet, running away with a victory over the SMU Mustangs 34-17. We recap the plays and players that delivered the win, from Emani Bailey’s workhorse role to a 2nd half defensive lockdown.

We also recap the week in the Big 12 as the league is showing a deep basement and a high ceiling. TCU Soccer put five shots past WVU’s preseason All-Big 12 goalkeeper to move to 2-0-1 in conference play. TCU Volleyball split the road to K-State for a 1-1 start in the Big 12.

