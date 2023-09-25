TCU News: “Probably just look at the history, you know what I’m saying? There’s a difference.”

Football

Obiazor credited defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie’s halftime adjustments for the strong quarter. “Big plays or any other stuff that we messed up, it’s already written on the white board,” Obiazor said. “He coaches us up on what to do and what they expect them to do and how to close the game.”

The statement game they wanted never game to fruition, and the repeated attempts at achieving it in one play left them exhausted for the third quarter. That's when TCU gashed them for 122 yards on the ground. The 34-17 score looks closer than the contest actually was. "You started to see, physically, in the third quarter both lines of scrimmage start to take over the game," Dykes said.

Chandler Morris passed for 261 yards and three touchdowns, Emani Bailey ran for 126 yards and a score and TCU dominated the third quarter to defeat SMU 34-17 on Saturday afternoon at Fort Worth, Texas. Morris hit on 23 of his 32 throws in leading the Horned Frogs (3-1) to their third straight victory after a season-opening loss at home to Colorado. Eleven players caught passes for TCU, which improved to 53-42-7 all-time over SMU in a 102-game series that began in 1915.

In the final minute of a game that was already decided, TCU's Damonic Williams appeared to sack SMU's Preston Stone in the end zone for a safety. Instead, the AAC officiating crew ruled Stone down at the 1-yard line.

“He was in the end zone, wasn’t he?” Dykes said after the game. “Since I’ve been coaching, I thought that was one of the biggest BS calls that I’ve seen in my life. Dykes even downplayed the significance of another win over SMU when asked how it might affect recruiting with the Mustangs poised to join the Power Five.

“We haven't recruited much against SMU in the past," Dykes said. “My guess is we will more in the future, but it hasn't been something that we've done that much in the past.”

After a pause, Dykes added, “Probably just look at the history, you know what I'm saying? There's a difference.”

Oddsmakers say Neal Brown’s WVU football team’s win streak is about to come to an end this week. The Mountaineers are 3-1, but those three games were all won at home at Milan Puskar Stadium. As West Virginia travels to TCU, they do so as they open the week as heavy underdogs.

