TCU News: “I’m really pleased with the progress we’ve made defensively.”

Steven Johnson: A suddenly surging TCU looks like a viable Big 12 contender

“I’m really pleased with the progress we’ve made defensively. We really limited (SMU’s) big plays, we knew they were going to take some shots down field. They hit us on a couple, but overall I thought we did a really good job with those deep balls.” Saturday was the best game the secondary’s played all season. By my count there was just one coverage breakdown all game.

Can The Mountaineer Defense Lead The Team To A 4-1 Start? | Mountaineer Sports

Saturday’s victory improved the Mountaineers to 3-1. Brown and the Mountaineers started a season three times at 3-1 but they have never gotten to 4-1 with Brown at the helm. This coming Saturday’s game at TCU will no doubt be a big one if the Mountaineers want to keep the momentum going on this 3 game winning streak to say the least. WVU will try to reach that elusive mark at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. TCU is likewise 3-1.

Fans can't get over horrible fake field goal attempt by TCU | AthlonSports.com

TCU tried the fake inside the red zone, but it was a total disaster. The goal appears to have been for the holder to get the ball and race to the end zone. Instead, he immediately slipped and tripped the kicker in the process. His knee touched the ground, so the whistles blew the play dead, but he still got up and tried to throw the ball. The best part might be that the ball was actually intercepted, but it would not count.

Preview: vs. West Virginia | TCU Athletics

Having won its last three games, TCU returns to Big 12 Conference action on Saturday when it hosts West Virginia at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Can Chargers rookie WR Quentin Johnston replace Mike Williams? | Yardbarker

The Los Angeles Chargers must fill a substantial offensive hole after one of their best players suffered a season-ending injury. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, an MRI confirmed Mike Williams tore his ACL and won't be ready until training camp next season. Rookie Quentin Johnston must emerge as a viable No. 2 WR during his absence. Johnston, the 21st overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, has only played on 22 percent of offensive snaps in three games and caught five receptions for 26 yards. Yet it's clear he possesses upside.

