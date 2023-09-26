Men’s Basketball: 2023-24 Big 12 Schedule Announced

Head Coach Jamie Dixon and the TCU Horned Frogs Men’s Basketball team are coming off consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 and will again enter the 2023-24 season with high expectations and the potential to advance further through the March Madness bracket. The Big 12 Conference had previously announced the opponent pairings for the conference slate in this singular unique season in the league and on Tuesday the conference announced the scheduled dates for when those matchups will occur:

The Horned Frogs will open the conference slate on Saturday January 6 at 1:00 PM with a massive marquee matchup on the national stage, taking on the Kansas Jayhawks from Allen Fieldhouse, broadcast on CBS.

Another showcase matchup will be when TCU hosts Baylor on ESPN’s Big Monday on February 26th after taking on the Bears in Waco a month earlier.

TCU will see both departing members Oklahoma Sooners (Tuesday, January 9, 8:00 PM) and Texas Longhorns (Saturday, February 3 1:00 PM) in Fort Worth before they make way to their easier SEC schedule in future seasons.

Of the new additions, TCU gets a home-and-home with Cincinnati, visiting Fifth Third Arena on Tuesday January 16 at 6:00 PM, while the Bearcats visit Schollmaier Arena on Saturday February 24 at 2:00 PM. The Frogs host the Houston Cougars, a #1 Seed and Sweet 16 team from last season, on Saturday January 13 at 6:00 PM on ESPN. TCU will take a trip to Provo on March 2 to visit old foe BYU Cougars and will close the regular season at home vs. the UCF Knights on Saturday March 9 at 4:00 PM.

TCU will have road games in Stillwater on January 23 and Manhattan on February 17, along with home-and-home tilts vs. the West Virginia Mountaineers (home: Feb. 12; away: Mar. 6), Texas Tech Red Raiders (home: Jan. 30; away: Feb. 20), and Iowa State Cyclones (home: Jan. 20; away: Feb. 10).

TCU opens the regular season in Schollmaier Arena on Monday November 6 at 8:00 PM vs. the Southern University Jaguars. The Horned Frogs will be without key pieces from last season’s squad with Mike Miles Jr. and Damion Baugh now in the NBA in addition to outbound transfers Eddie Lampkin, PJ Haggerty, Rondel Walker, Souleymane Doumbia, and Shahada Wells. TCU does return major contributors like Emanuel Miller, JaKobe Coles, Chuck O’Bannon, Xavier Coand Micah Peavy while bringing in an impressive transfer class of Essam Mostafa, Trevian Tennyson, Ernest Udeh Jr, Jameer Nelson Jr, and Avery Anderson III along with highly-touted true freshmen Jace Posey and Isaiah Manning