Women’s Basketball: TCU reveals 2023-24 Big 12 Conference schedule

The TCU women’s basketball team released its 2023-24 Big 12 Conference schedule Tuesday morning. The Horned Frogs will begin conference play with a home game against BYU on Dec. 30 before hitting the road for a tough battle at Baylor on Jan. 3. TCU will play 18 total conference games during the 2023-24 season, with nine games coming at home while nine games will be played on the road. The Horned Frogs are entering their first season under new head coach Mark Campbell, who arrives from Sacramento State.

Campbell and his staff have wasted no time acquiring new talent to bolster the 2023-24 roster, securing transfer portal signings from former Oregon standout Sedona Prince along with Arizona’s Madison Conner, Baylor’s Jaden Owens, Cal State Fullerton’s Una Jovanovic, Stanford’s Agnes Emma-Nnopu and Central Michigan’s Sydney Harris. TCU will also welcome two new freshmen in Jade Clark (Austin) and Victoria Flores (Duncanville). Among TCU’s returning players are Knisha Godfrey, Tara Manumaleuga and Bre’Yon White.