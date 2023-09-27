Frogs O’ War Staff Picks: College Football Week 5

As we prepare to enter Week 5 of the college football season, our staff members give their predictions for the slate of games scheduled this weekend.

Big 12

Cincinnati Bearcats at BYU Cougars - Fri. Sept. 29, 9:15 PM, ESPN

Anthony: Bearcats win. Although a weeknight game in Provo after a short turnaround from a physical game vs. OU could prove troublesome, I continue to consider Cincinnati to have the much more talented roster here and it's the more likely team to obtain a program-first Big 12 win.

Austin: I'm taking BYU in this one. They've surprised me this year, especially with that win against Arkansas.

Drew: I'll take BYU in this one. The win over Arkansas on the road was impressive and a night game in Provo will be fun to watch.

Miles: This one is tough. Should be a good game. I'll take BYU at home!

This one is tough. Should be a good game. I’ll take BYU at home! Russ: BYU bounces back with a home win.

Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Longhorns - Sat. Sept. 30, 2:30 PM, ABC

Anthony: Hey Jayhawks, you got another win over the Longhorns on you? It'd be a lot cooler if you did. (Texas wins easily)

Austin: Gotta go with the Longhorns. Everyone seems to root for the Jayhawks when it comes to football, but Texas is far too talented.

Drew: I think Texas wins in a closer game than people think it will be. KU has some serious juice in the backfield between Jalon Daniels and Devin Neal.

Miles: Texas wins big!

Texas wins big! Russ: I think this one will be a shootout with Texas getting the W.

Houston Cougars at Texas Tech Red Raiders - Sat. Sept. 30, 2:30 PM, FS2

Anthony: Behren Morton is about to look like a Heisman contender against the Houston defense. TTU crushes the Cougars to overcome the Donovan Smith revenge factor

Austin: I'm going Houston. I have absolutely no hope for Texas Tech. We'll see if the Red Raiders prove me wrong this weekend.

Drew: I think Tech has to win this one even with the injury to Shough.

Miles: Texas Tech gets a much needed win, but if they lose this game I refuse to pick them again this year…

Texas Tech gets a much needed win, but if they lose this game I refuse to pick them again this year… Russ: Behren Morton finds his rhythm and the Red Raiders win at home.

Baylor Bears at UCF Knights - Sat. Sept. 30, 2:30 PM, FS1

Anthony: The Baylor nightmare season continues as memories of Blake Bortles haunt Bear fans dreams. Knights bounce the Bears out of the Bounce House

Austin: I have UCF in this one. Baylor has yet to show anything positive.

Drew: UCF in a game that could get ugly.

Miles: UCF gets the win in the Bounce House!

UCF gets the win in the Bounce House! Russ: Baylor has looked terrible. I’ll take UCF to win big.

Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma Sooners - Sat. Sept. 30, 6:00 PM, FS1

Anthony: I'd be shocked to see Dillon Gabriel and the Sooner starters playing in the 4th quarter. OU continues to cruise

Austin: Oklahoma. Gabriel tosses three-plus touchdowns on the Cyclones.

Drew: Oklahoma by a bunch.

Miles: Oklahoma, but Iowa State makes it ugly and keeps it close!

Oklahoma, but Iowa State makes it ugly and keeps it close! Russ: Oklahoma’s offense gets back on track with a win here.

Top National Games

Louisville Cardinals at NC State Wolfpack - Fri. Sept. 29, 6:00 PM, ESPN

Anthony: I can't quit Wolfpack QB Brennan Armstrong and maybe Louisville is already looking ahead to the showdown vs. Notre Dame next week. Trap game for the Cards and NCST gets the upset.

Austin: Going with Louisville here. I have more faith in the Cardinals than the Wolfpack.

Drew: Almost losing to a very bad Virginia team last week did not inspire confidence in the Wolfpack. Give me Louisville on the road here.

Miles: This one is tough for me, but I've been down on NC State. Give me the Cardinals on the road!

This one is tough for me, but I’ve been down on NC State. Give me the Cardinals on the road! Russ: Louisville stays undefeated with a tight win.

Utah Utes at Oregon State Beavers - Fri. Sept. 29, 8:00 PM FS1

Anthony: This game should be terrific. Maybe the Utes struggle on the road as it did in Waco, but it just keeps finding ways to win, even without star QB Cam Rising. Utah continues undefeated

Austin: Fantastic Friday night matchup in the works. I'll go with the Utes. Utah is one of those teams that'll win close games.

Drew: I think the Oregon State defense shuts down a Utah team that has dealt with a bunch of injuries lately. Give me Oregon State and DJ here.

Miles: As much as DJ struggled at Washington State, I can't see him having success against Utah. Give me the Utes.

As much as DJ struggled at Washington State, I can’t see him having success against Utah. Give me the Utes. Russ: Utah has been grinding out wins without Cameron Rising, but I think Oregon State gets the upset here.

Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats - Sat. Sept. 30, 11:00 AM, ESPN

Anthony: A sneakily huge game in the SEC East. Having already defeated Tennessee, a win here could set up for a massive Cocktail Party in October for Florida. Meanwhile UK remains unranked despite being an undefeated SEC team, a sign of how truly hideous its schedule has been to date. Cats win to set up the undefeated battle Between the Hedges vs. UGA next week.

Austin: The Gators pull it out. The Gators have looked uneven to this point, but Kentucky hasn't played a good opponent yet.

Drew: I think Florida's win over Tennessee was more a product of Tennessee being somewhat overrated than Florida being good. Give me the Wildcats at home.

Miles: KENTUCKY

KENTUCKY Russ: Wildcats have been untested but Florida has. Give me the Gators.

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks - Sat. Sept. 30, 11:00 AM, SEC Network

Anthony: Rocket Sanders returns for the Razorbacks and Jerry's team gets it done in Jerry's World. Hogs win

Austin: Give me the Razorbacks. I feel like these games are always exciting to watch. Arkansas will outlast the Aggies in this affair.

Drew: I had Arkansas even before it was announced that A&M would be without Conner Weigman. Give me the Razorbacks in a close one.

Miles: Aggies have too much talent. They win another wild edition in this series.

Aggies have too much talent. They win another wild edition in this series. Russ: Arkansas takes an exciting matchup in the SEC.

Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange - Sat. Sept. 30, 11:00 AM, ABC

Anthony: I'm picking Clemson, but I don't like it. 'Cuse QB Garrett Shrader is legit, but the Tigers are just too much.

Austin: I'm taking Clemson here. And, I don't think it'll be particularly close either.

Drew: I'll take Clemson here. Losing Oronde Gadsden to a season ending injury was a big blow to the 'Cuse.

Miles: I'm having a very hard time picking Clemson here, but I feel like I should… Give me Cuse in the dome!

I’m having a very hard time picking Clemson here, but I feel like I should… Give me Cuse in the dome! Russ: Clemson desperately needs a win to save its season. Tigers win here.

Boise State Broncos at Memphis Tigers - Sat. Sept. 30, 3:00 PM ESPN2

Anthony: Something stinks with this one. Tigers only favored by a FG at home after looking very competent at Mizzou while Boise had to hold on to escape a down San Diego State. I'll take the Broncos, because somebody knows something.

Austin: Let's go with Memphis. The Broncos have been a tough team to gauge, while the Tigers boast a balanced attack.

Drew: I'll take Boise here behind a couple turnovers forced by their defense.

Miles: Memphis wins a high scoring affair.

Memphis wins a high scoring affair. Russ: Memphis with the win here. Boise State has been inconsistent.

LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels - Sat. Sept. 30, 5:00 PM, ESPN

Anthony: Still a lot of love nationally for Ole Miss, and people are down on LSU for surviving at home vs. Arkansas. I'm the opposite, think LSU stomps here and Ole Miss is just not that good.

Austin: Ole Miss let me down a week ago. I thought they would play Bama better than they did. Going with the battle-tested Tigers in this one.

Drew: I think LSU wins big on the road. Malik Nabers is a stud and I am not a huge believer in Jaxson Dart.

Miles: LSU continues their roll.

LSU continues their roll. Russ: GEAUX TIGERS! LSU with a big win here.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Duke Blue Devils - Sat. Sept. 30, 6:30 PM, ABC

Anthony: Blue Devils put up a fight, but Irish are a legit top team and bounce back here and perhaps have hired a coach specifically to count the number of players on the field

Austin: As much as I wanted to go with Duke, I just can't, this isn't basketball. I'm going with Notre Dame in this contest.

Drew: Notre Dame ruined the perfect slate for me last week, I'll give them a chance to redeem themselves. Give me the Irish.

Miles: Duke gets their biggest win of the season!

Duke gets their biggest win of the season! Russ: A sneaky tough matchup but I think Notre Dame bounces back here.

South Carolina Gamecocks at Tennessee Volunteers - Sat. Sept. 30, 6:30 PM, SEC Network

Anthony: Vols looking for revenge after Spencer Rattler and SC extinguished Tennessee's CFP dreams last season. UT runs up the score in Knoxville.

Austin: Upset alert. I'm choosing the Gamecocks. South Carolina just seems to play well in big games.

Drew: Spencer Rattler throws a pick late in this game and Tennessee wins in a close one.

Miles: Tennessee wins at home. South Carolina is too bad on the offensive line to win this kind of game.

Tennessee wins at home. South Carolina is too bad on the offensive line to win this kind of game. Russ: Spencer Rattler plays well, but Tennessee gets the win here.

Frogs O’ War Pick ‘Em Leaderboard

Staff Standings

Overall Season Win %