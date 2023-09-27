TCU News: “I don’t see a weakness defensively”

Football

Mustangs' QB handling evaluations well after loss to TCU | Inside the Mustangs

SMU's offense was good enough to kick field goals when they put drives together. That's always costly. Not just losing the additional four points, but also momentum, which can kill any chance of winning. TCU also contributed a lot to that.

Hey Dude Signs NIL Deals With 12 University Athletes " Footwear News

Hey Dude is the latest footwear brand to get into the name, image and likeness (NIL) game. According to the Crocs-owned shoe company, it has signed NIL agreements with 12 athletes across eight universities. Each athlete will act as a brand ambassador for Hey Dude through content, pre- and post-game wearing and more, according to the company. The athletes Hey Dude has signed include Chandler Morris and Trey Sanders from Texas Christian University

TCU coach Sonny Dykes sees no weaknesses in West Virginia’s defense | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Against Texas Tech, West Virginia limited the Red Raiders to just four yards per play and 2-of-18 in third down situations. From the sounds of his press conference Tuesday, it seems like Dykes believes this will be the best defense the Horned Frogs have seen this season. “I don’t see a weakness defensively,” Dykes said. “Typically when you go into a game, you start looking at teams and say ‘hey we want to after this guy or attack that guy or they’re not good at this,’ you don’t really see much of that with West Virginia. They’re a solid defensive football team.”

2024 NFL Draft Player Profile: TCU CB Josh Newton | AthlonSports.com

Newton is controlled, confident, and offers plus ball skills thanks to his experience as a former wide receiver. Sprinkle in the experiences of several seasons in Fort Worth with the Horned Frogs after starting his career in a lower level of competition, and Newton is a pretty exciting cornerback prospect who gets his hands on the football.

Texas FBS Power Rankings, recruiting updates: Takeaways from the Texpert | The Athletic

This week’s Texpert Takeaways will experiment with a slightly different format. We’ll start with a few thoughts, then break down the state of Texas college football through a handful of categories. Then we’ll power-rank all the teams in the state.

Pro Frogs

Rams’ rookie class is off to strong start in 2023, led by 4 standouts | Rams Wire

On offense, Puka Nacua and Steve Avila have looked like future Pro Bowlers for Los Angeles...He’s made a handful of blocks that no guard for the Rams would’ve made last year, including one against the Bengals on a screen to Kyren Williams where he ran about 15 yards to take a defender out of the play. This two-level block by Avila on Williams’ touchdown last week was particularly good, too.

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: 'Bigger opportunity' awaits WR Quentin Johnston after Mike Williams' injury | NFL.com

As Williams has gone down, the opportunity is there for rookie Quentin Johnston to step up. "We believe in the ability of this guy and we believe in the make-up of this guy," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday of Johnston, via team transcript. "Now, he is going to get a bigger opportunity because there are going to be more opportunities available for him. It's a great chance for him to step up, and for everyone around him, too, as well. This is going to be an important transition for us, offensively."

Big 12

Big 12′s new members see evidence of excitement in ticket and merchandise sales and rising donations | Salt Lake Tribune

Cincinnati enjoyed about as much success as possible for a Group of Five football program the last five years. The Bearcats were fixtures in the Top 25, won a couple of conference championships and played for a third, and they even made it to a College Football Playoff. The realization of joining the highest ranks of big-time college sports didn’t hit home until Fox television’s traveling Big Noon Kickoff pregame show arrived on campus for the inaugural Big 12 game against Oklahoma.

Big 12 Power Rankings: Don’t sleep on Kansas, K-State, TCU | The Wichita Eagle

And then there is TCU, which many left for dead after it lost to (Colorado) in Week 1. Well, the Horned Frogs have dominated ever since and are starting to regain the swagger that took them all the way to the College Football Playoff a year ago. They get to host Texas in November and then end the regular season at Oklahoma.

Basketball

Phenom Commitment Alert: TCU scores big with 2024 Micah Robinson | Phenom Hoop Report