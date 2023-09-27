Non-Rev Roundup: TCU equestrian knocks off No. 1 ranked SMU

Men’s Golf

The TCU Men’s Golf team traveled to Albequerque, New Mexico this past Monday and Tuesday for the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate. The Frogs had a solid tournament, finishing 10th in a field of 20 strong teams. As a team, the Frogs shot one over par and were led by Gustav Frimodt who finished in the top 10 individually. Frimodt shot an excellent 7-under par to finish in ninth place individually. Frimodt’s second round was the best round of the tournament by a Frog as he shot 6-under par which was three strokes better than the best round by a TCU golfer. The owner of that next best round had a very good tournament as well with Andrew Petruzzelli finishing in a tie for 16th place. Petruzzelli shot three-under par in the tournament with his best round being round one where he shot a 3-under 69.

What a round of golf by Gustav Frimodt today in Albuquerque. The senior is tied for second, two shots out of first heading into Tuesday's final round. #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/SmZCnWZ6Ov — TCU Men's Golf (@TCUMensGolf) September 26, 2023

Jack Beauchamp and Brandon Massey were the third and fourth best golfers respectively for the Frogs in the tournament. Beauchamp finished at five-over par and in a tie for 58th while Massey shot nine-over par, good for a tie for 72nd. Ethan Dial was the final scorer for the Frogs as he finished at seventeen-over par and in a tie for 97th. The Frogs are set to host the next tournament they play in with the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational taking place on Oct. 2-3 at Shady Oaks Country Club in Fort Worth.

Women’s Golf

TCU Women’s Golf had the distinct pleasure of traveling to Norman, Oklahoma for their last golf tournament. The Schooner Fall Classic took place at Belmar Golf Club this past Saturday through Monday where the Horned Frogs finished in 14th place in a field of 15 teams. TCU was led by a standout performance from Lois Lau who shot 6-under par to finish in a tie for seventh place individually. Lau shot at or below par in each of her rounds with her best 18 holes coming in the first round when she shot a 4-under 66.

Sofia Barroso Sa matched that eighteen hole performance in the last round of the tournament with a 4-under 66 of her own. Barroso Sa was the second best Frog golfer in the tournament as she finished at 4-over par and in a tie for 34th. Meagan Winans narrowly missed out on a top 50 finish as she shot seven-over par to finish in a tie for 51st. Sofie Dimitrova and Sheridan Clancy were the two final scoring finishers for the Frogs as they shot 23-over and 35-over to finish in a tie for 80th and in 83rd respectively. TCU will look to have a bounce back performance at their next tournament, the Illini Women’s Invitational in Medinah, Illinois, taking place on Oct. 9-10

Equestrian

TCU Equestrian started their season off with a huge win over the defending national champion and number one ranked SMU Mustangs this past Friday at Bear Creek Farms. The Frogs won by a score of 12-6 and secured three of four Most Outstanding Player awards on the day. The Frogs did, however, fall behind early after winning only one point in Fences. Franki Guidi was the lone winner in Fences for the Frogs with an excellent, 84-point ride. Ashleigh Scully was able to tie her SMU opponent with an 83-point ride to keep the deficit at 3-1 in favor of SMU.

TCU would take the lead thanks to a dominant performance in Reining where the Frogs shut out the Mustangs in the event by a score of 4-0. Giorgia Medows earned MOP honors in the event behind a very good 76-point ride to secure the point for TCU. Mattie Dukes was right behind Medows with a 75-point ride to beat out her SMU counterpart. Shea Graham won a close one with a 72.5 point ride to get the win over her SMU opponent who scored a 72. Jessica McAllister was the final point scorer in the event for the Frogs with a very solid 72-point ride bringing the total score to 5-3 in favor of TCU.





The Frogs brought home three of four MOPs against No. 1 SMU!



Laurel Smith - Flat 80

Mattie Dukes - Horsemanship 81

Giorgia Medows - Reining 76#GoFrogs x #1Family1Mission pic.twitter.com/QaErYQhqMO — TCU Equestrian (@TCUWEquestrian) September 25, 2023

The lead was extended in Horsemanship where the Frogs took four of five points and had the top three scores in the event by either team. Dukes took home MOP honors in Horsemanship with a stellar 81-point ride to lead all riders. Medows and McAllister both earned their second wins of the day thanks to rides of 80.5 points and 78 points respectively. Peyton Boutelle won the final point in the event for TCU with a 79-point ride to extend the TCU lead to 9-4.

The Frogs would close out the match with a 3-2 win in Flat with Laurel Smith taking MOP honors thanks to an 80-point ride to win a point for TCU. Lilly Goldstein and Ella Bostwick both picked up wins for the Frogs thanks to a 78-point ride and a 74-point ride respectively. The Frogs’ next match is another big one as they will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face off against No. 5-ranked Oklahoma State on Thursday, Oct. 5.