Football: TCU TE Chase Curtis named 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist

TCU tight end Chase Curtis enjoyed a career-best performance during the team’s 34-17 win over SMU on Saturday, catching two passes for 55 yards and a touchdown to help the Horned Frogs secure the Iron Skillet once more. Curtis remained in the headlines on Wednesday, with the redshirt senior being named a semifinalist for the 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy. The award is presented each year to one college football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.

Previous winners of the William V. Campbell Trophy, formerly known as the Vincent dePaul Draddy Trophy and sometimes called the “Academic Heisman”, include Iowa’s Jack Campbell (2022), Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar (2021) and Oregon’s Justin Herbert (2019). A 2022 Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, Curtis is in his fourth season as a Horned Frog after starting his collegiate athletic career as a baseball player at Neosho County CC in 2019. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end appeared in all 15 games during the 2022 season.