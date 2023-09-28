Frogs Up Podcast: West Virginia Preview

TCU Football is back in Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday night to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers as both teams look to move to 4-1 on the season. We look at how WVU has found success this season and what it can do to stop the Frogs, who the top players will be for TCU, and the keys to a TCU victory.

Also: A preview of Big 12 Week 5 action featuring Cincinnati traveling to Provo where someone will earn a first-ever league win & a battle of undefeateds in Austin between Kansas & Texas. Plus: Basketball schedule release has us buzzing for Horned Frogs Men’s & Women’s hoops.

Please subscribe, rate, and review the podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!