TCU News: “Now we’ve got to fix those redzone issues”

Football
Why TCU still isn’t satisfied with its offensive production despite the numbers | Fort Worth Star-Telegram
“We’ve been able to score some points,” Dykes said. “We’ve been able to sustain drives when we’re not shooting ourselves in the foot like take a sack or have a penalty. The good thing we did this week is not turn the ball over and I think that’s a step in the right direction. “Now we’ve got to fix those redzone issues and I think we’ll feel better about where we are as an offense.”
Horned Frogs Visit with Media | TCU Athletics
TCU tight end Chase Curtis, wide receiver Major Everhart and linebacker Shad Banks Jr. took part in Tuesday's news conference to preview Saturday's 7 p.m. home game versus West Virginia on ESPN2.
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against TCU | Mountaineers Now
According to the ESPN FPI, the Horned Frogs have a 77.4% chance to win the game while the Mountaineers have just a 22.6% chance. However, as I noted earlier this week, WVU's chances to win this game have increased by 8.5% since the start of the season
Which TCU players have stood out during the 2023 NFL season? | Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Week 3 of the NFL season concluded on Monday with a doubleheader between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams fell 19-16 to the Bengals in a game featuring former TCU All-American Steve Avila. How have Avila and other Horned Frogs played so far during the 2023 NFL season?
Tennis
Episode 83 - David Roditi, TCU Head Coach | Payers & Players podcast
David Roditi is one of the most successful coaches in college tennis. We talk with Coach Roditi about his tennis background, coaching philosophy, what he looks for in recruits, coaching ATP top 10 player Cam Norrie, and of course his hats
