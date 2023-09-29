TCU News: “Emani just runs with a passion”

Football

Meet Emani Bailey, the TCU running back leading the Big 12 in rushing | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Emani Bailey was highly regarded transfer, but had to wait his turn at TCU last season. Now Bailey is leading the Big 12 in rushing and only getting better.

The taste of victory gives Bailey more joy than rushing for 150 yards, it’s just in his DNA going back to his days at local powerhouse Denton Ryan. His need to win shows itself in his play style and his teammates have taken notice. “Emani just runs with a passion,” offensive lineman Willis Patrick said. The source of the passion has been the key to Bailey’s rise.

If he isn’t already, he’ll soon become a household name at this pace, but the only thing that matters is making sure he gave his all to make sure TCU came out on top that Saturday.

The book, the magic number and the trust behind CFB’s trendiest sideline analytics job | The Athletic

The decision wasn’t difficult for Sonny Dykes and Jeff Jordan, though it did look like a tricky spot.

TCU was up by 10 against rival SMU on Saturday. It was fourth-and-2 at SMU’s 36-yard line. Fourth quarter, 1:28 left. Kicker Griffin Kell has the leg for a 53-yard field goal and hadn’t missed all day. With a two-score lead, the Horned Frogs could play it safe and punt.

The head coach and his most trusted adviser didn’t waste too much time debating it.

“The book said go,” Jordan said, “and we said go.”

The Encore Quarterback: Chandler Morris and the art of stepping in for a championship team | Dave Campbell's Texas Football

Now, Morris is proving he can succeed Duggan. He's coming off his best game as a young starter, throwing for 265 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-17 win over SMU. But people who wondered if Chandler Morris could step in for a departed star don't know Chandler Morris

TCU LB Shad Banks Jr. seeing increased role for Frogs' defense | 247Sports

Banks got the start for the injured Johnny Hodges last week in the Frogs’ convincing 34-17 win over SMU. He’s also made his presence in other games this season including a game against Houston, where he recorded a sack.

Opponents On Saturday, Brown and TCU’s Dykes Share Deep Ties | News, Sports, Jobs - The Intelligencer

Once they were teacher and student, Sonny Dykes and Neal Brown, two head coaches who will meet when West Virginia travels to Fort Worth for an 8 p.m. game Saturday in a crucial early season meeting in the Big 12 shown on ESPN2. The year was 1998 and Brown was a wide receiver, even then looking for respect, at his state school, the University of Kentucky. Dykes was in the early days of following in his father Spike’s steps as head coach at Texas Tech, serving as a wide receiver coach at UK.

WEST VIRGINIA FOOTBALL PREVIEW - West Virginia at TCU | The Smoking Musket

The biggest improvement in West Virginia's defense this year has been our ability to get off the field on 3rd down, with our 25% allowed conversion rate leading the conference and ranking 7th nationally. We're setting ourselves up for success there by winning on 1st and 2nd, with 63% of our opponents' 3rd downs requiring 7 or more yards to convert. TCU is at the other end of the spectrum on both counts - 55% of their opponents' 3rd downs have required 6 or fewer yards, and as a result the 40% conversion rate they’ve allowing ranks last in the Big 12. Continuing those trends on both sides of the ball will go a long way towards positioning ourselves for a favorable outcome in the game.

Major Everhart's speed becoming a weapon in TCU's offense | 247Sports

Following his game against SMU, where he was targeted six times, Everhart’s role looks to increase as the Frogs head into Saturday’s home game against West Virginia in their second game of Big 12 play

Women’s Basketball

Sedona Prince wants to 'have fun' again with TCU transfer | Just Women's Sports

And this year, she’s redefining what a successful game of basketball looks like for her. “I know it sounds corny, but it’s if I have fun,” she told The Cut. “That’s my biggest goal in basketball, and it has been my focus for about the last year: just having fun with the game again, because I feel like so many people lose that and it’s such an easy thing to lose, but it’s the main reason why we play our sport. My biggest definition of success is that I was proud of myself and I gave it my all.”

Men’s Basketball

Counting Down the Top 100 Teams in College Basketball: #39 TCU | YouTube

#39 TCU: Jamie Dixon has brought the Horned Frogs to basketball relevance, but he’ll have to win this year without star guards Mike Miles and Damion Baugh.

NIL

SAXX Underwear returns to NIL space in deal with top pass rushers | On3

SAXX Underwear returned to the NIL space Wednesday with the announcement of a new campaign that focuses on “realignment.” The NIL partnership includes TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge. SAXX pledged to donate $1,000 to the Testicular Cancer Foundation for every quarterback sack made by the All-SAXX Conference, while the players will help raise awareness for testicular cancer via social media content and media appearances.

