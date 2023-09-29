How to Watch: TCU Football vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Game 5: vs. West Virginia

SEPT. 30 | AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (46,000) | FORT WORTH, TX | 7:00 PM

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN APP // WatchESPN

Talent: Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, SiriusXM 111 or 200

Talent: Brian Estridge, Landry Burdine, Elvis Gallegos

Spanish Radio: KFLC AM 1270

Talent: Miguel Cruz, Rolando de Luna

GAME NOTES

ABOUT THE GAME

Having won its last three games, TCU returns to Big 12 Conference action on Saturday when it hosts West Virginia at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

TCU’s 10-game winning streak in Big 12 regular season play, coinciding with the arrival of Head Coach Sonny Dykes, is tied for 11th-longest in conference history.

TCU ranks first nationally among Power Five programs with its attendance at 108.4 percent of capacity. The Horned Frogs have an average crowd this season of 49,849 in the 46,000-seat Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU is second overall, behind only Appalachian State (127.1), in percent of capacity.

The top-two attendances in TCU history have come this fall with 53,294 for the season opener against Colorado and 51,243 for last week versus SMU.

A new mark for student attendance has been set in six of the last nine home games.

Dykes is the fastest TCU head coach to 16 wins, taking just 19 games, since Francis Schmidt was 16- 0-2 in his opening 18 contests from 1929-30. 4TCU is 16-0 under Dykes when ahead or even in turnover margin. 4The Horned Frogs are 8-1 in home games under Dykes. 4Dykes is 1-0 as a head coach against West Virginia.

TCU has just 26 scholarship players remaining from its 5-7 team in 2021, the year prior to Dykes arriving as head coach.

Four of TCU’s opening five games this season are at home, part of seven Amon G. Carter Stadium dates overall. The Horned Frogs will play nine of 12 regular-season games in Texas and not leave the state until an Oct. 7 contest at Iowa State.

Last year’s Horned Frogs became the first program from the state of Texas to reach the College Football Playoff and first from the Big 12 to play in the CFP National Championship. With its 51-45 semifinal victory over Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, TCU is one of just seven programs nationally to win a CFP game.

SERIES HISTORY

TCU and West Virginia began Big 12 play together in 2012. Prior to last season’s 41-31 win in Morgantown, the Horned Frogs had dropped their previous four games to the Mountaineers with the last victory having come in 2017 when Dykes was on staff as an offensive analyst.

TCU and West Virginia are facing each other for the 13th time with the Mountaineers holding a 7-5 series lead. All but one meeting has come since the schools began Big 12 play together in 2012.

Prior to 2012, the only previous game between TCU and West Virginia was a 31-14 Mountaineers’ win in the 1984 Bluebonnet Bowl at the Astrodome in Houston.

TCU is 2-3 against the Mountaineers in Fort Worth, 3-3 in Morgantown and 0-1 at neutral sites (1984 Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston).

NOTING THE HORNED FROGS

Emani Bailey leads the Big 12 in rushing and is seventh nationally with his average of 120.8 yards per game. He has topped 100 yards in three games this season.

Chandler Morris ranks first in the Big 12 and ninth in the country in total offense at 326.3 yards per game.

TCU’s defense has allowed just two touchdowns over the last three games. The Horned Frogs are tied for second nationally with 16 sacks.

TCU’s two blocked kicks this season tie for the national lead.

UNIFORM WATCH:

WEATHER:

While still 90 degrees and sunny at the 7:00 PM kickoff, as soon as the sun dips below the west side of Amon G. Carter Stadium the temp should quickly drop to the mid 80s with a light breeze and no rain in the forecast. It should be a perfect evening for football in Fort Worth.

DEPTH CHARTS: