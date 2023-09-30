Game Thread: TCU Football vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Selected last in the preseason Big 12 poll, the West Virginia Mountaineers have already exceeded those lowly expectations, picking up home wins over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl and over Texas Tech last week in its Big 12 opener. The Horned Frogs also won its home non-conference rivalry match, retaining the Iron Skillet by defeating the SMU Mustangs and also won its conference opener on a road trip at the Houston Cougars. Both teams enter the game 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in the Big 12 conference; which team will continue its win streak and remain unbeaten in league play?

