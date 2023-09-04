Friday Night Frogs: Week 2

QB Hauss Hejny: Aledo 48 - Denton Guyer 45. Another heavyweight battle for the Bearcats and Aledo took the victory. Hejny dazzled, completing 79% of his passes for 240 yards and a TD while adding 132 yards and a 2-point conversion on the ground.

WR Gekyle Baker: Brownsboro 34 - Fairfield 27. Baker put up another superstar performance leading the Bears to another win, reeling in seven passes for 184 yards and two TDs while adding four tackles and an interception on defense.

TE Cole Snodgrass: College Park 27 - Klein Cain 48. Snodgrass had 2 receptions for 43 yards as TWCP fell to 0-2 on the season.

RB Nate Palmer: Decatur 14 - Wichita Falls Rider 38 The Eagles fell to 0-2 on the season, but Palmer contributed 62 yards and a TD on the ground, with eight receptions for 42 yards and another score through the air.

RB Jeremy Payne: Hightower 14- Westfield 9. The Hurricanes continue its undefeated season behind Payne’s 67 rush yards and 42 receiving yards

OL Tobias Steppes: Lancaster 21 - South Oak Cliff 42

OL Wesley Harvey: Muskogee 57 - Putnam City 0

OL Creece Brister: Stephenville 14 - Everman 7

OL Ryan Hughes: Woodlands 21 - Houston Lamar 45

OL Mitch Hodnett: Sterlington 3 - West Monroe 14

DL Sterlin Brooks & ATH Julian Knox: North Crowley 69 - Arlington 14

ATH LaDainian Fields: Del City 48 - Booker T. Washington 0. The Eagles were dominant on Thursday, with Fields opening the scoring of the rout in the first quarter. He finished the day with five receptions for 73 yards and that score, plus a 55 yard punt return TD.

DB Devondre McGee: Conroe 28 - Aldine Eisenhower 0

EDGE Travis Jackson: Tyler Legacy 14 - Tyler 28

K Kyle Lemmerman: Southlake Carroll 57 - Flower Mound Marcus 15

2025 QB Ty Hawkins: San Antonio Johnson 47 - San Antonio O’Connor 21. Hawkins led the Jaguars to a 2-0 record to open the season, throwing for 150 yards and two TDs while adding a rushing score