Frogs Up Podcast: Colorado Recap

The TCU Horned Frogs suffered a season-opening defeat at the hands of Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes. We break down what went wrong for the Frogs, the incredible performances by Travis Hunter & Shedeur Sanders, any silver lining takeaways, and how TCU can pick up the pieces going forward. Plus: Volleyball picks up a win & Soccer breaks its scoreless streak to top Texas A&M

