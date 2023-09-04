Soccer: Scoreless streak snapped as Frogs get late winner vs. Texas A&M

TCU Soccer had two games at home in Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium last week, with a chance to bounce back after consecutive losses to top-ten opponents, facing UAB on Thursday and Texas A&M on Sunday. The Frogs came away with a draw and a win to move to 2-2-1 on the season, with two non-conference games on the road next week before Big 12 play starts with perhaps the game of the year in Provo on September 14th vs. No. 7 BYU.

TCU 0 - UAB 0

Lauren Kellett had one save to earn her 22nd career shutout, surpassing Emily Alvarado to become TCU’s all-time shutout leader. The Horned Frogs pushed forward in heavy numbers, particularly in the second half as the Blazers were more than happy to park the bus defensively. UAB held minimal possession and only attempted three shots in the contest, with only the one on target; meanwhile TCU sent 18 shot attempts, but without accuracy as only three were on frame. As the game went final, TCU was sitting at 338 consecutive game minutes without a goal.

TCU 1 - Texas A&M 0

Lauren Kellett was an absolute superhero in preserving the clean sheet for the Horned Frogs on Sunday against the Aggies, extending her program-best shutout record. She recorded three impressive first half saves and added four more in the second half, including stonewalling a penalty kick and subsequent point-blank rebound in a remarkable sequence late in the second half

While the offense had a difficult time generating meaningful possession - earning zero first half corner kicks and only getting seven total shot off for the game, TCU finally found its finishing touch in final minutes of the match. After over 400 minutes without a shot finding the net, AJ Hennessey took a run with the ball down the right wing and along the end line towards goal before sending a center pass in front of the Aggie goalkeeper where Seven Castain was awaiting and deposited the redirection into the net, setting off an incredible release of emotion as the weight of the scoreless streak was finally unburdened.

TCU will now travel to Indiana for two away games, Thursday in West Lafayette against Purdue (2-4) at 6 PM on B1G+ and Sunday at Noon in Indianapolis vs. Butler (2-4).