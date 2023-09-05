TCU News: “How bad were the Frogs, specifically their defense? ‘Terrible’”

Soccer

Kellett made four saves in the final 12 minutes to keep the shutout. She ended with seven saves. A&M had a 12-7 edge in shots, including 8-2 in the second half. A&M had a 7-4 edge on shots on goal.

Pro Frogs

No. 5 Rays prospect Brayden Taylor hits an inside-the-park home run, his 4th homer for Single-A Charleston

Brayden Taylor put a charge into a fastball and hammered it over the right field wall for a three-run home run that put the RiverDogs in front.

Congrats to Ross Blacklock for landing on the Jags practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed DL Ross Blacklock to the practice squad, the team announced today.

The Missouri City, Texas native played collegiately at Texas Christian University (2016-19) where he was named First-Team All-Big 12 during his junior season in 2019.

After a successful college career at TCU, former Burton Panther Dee Winters is making the opening day roster for the San Francisco 49ers. Winters played in all three preseason games for San Francisco. His best performance came in the final game against the Los Angeles Chargers on August 25. He had six tackles, five of which were solo, and one of them was for a loss.

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller has been dealing with multiple injuries throughout the offseason ahead of his rookie career. In mid-August, he suffered a knee sprain, and a short time after that, he began having hamstring issues. Head coach Dennis Allen has not yet confirmed whether the injury will keep Miller out for the Saints’ Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans.

He is the type of player who could pleasantly surprise everyone this season. And if the Rams have any hope of beating expectations, rookie DB Tre Tomlinson will have to be one of the reasons for that to happen.

Quentin Johnston:

When you select a wide receiver in the first round of the draft like the Chargers did in 2023, it’s clear that there are real expectations for him to play a role in Year 1. Quentin Johnston might not be listed as a starter on the Chargers’ depth chart, but we’re bullish on his potential to play a significant role when all is said and done in 2023.

Football

