TCU News: “Our guys were disappointed and frustrated and pissed off honestly.”

Everything TCU HC Sonny Dykes had to say at Tuesday's presser | 247Sports

“I think we’re disappointed obviously. We had an opportunity to go out and play well on a big stage and we’re disappointed in the way we played. There’s a lot to be learned from and I think that’s a good thing...There’s a ton of mistakes and a ton of things to learn from. That’s the goal. I think our guys were disappointed and frustrated and pissed off honestly.”

TCU LB -- Sloppy loss to CU made a 'laughingstock' of Horned Frogs | ESPN

"I guess you can say it's a wake-up call," Hodges said. "I don't know how losing in the national championship by 60 isn't a wake-up call. Right now we're definitely the laughingstock of college football. Having 22 missed tackles, having who knows how many missed assignments, making our defensive coordinator look awful, just making his defense look like it's a childhood kids' defense and him getting all this slack”

4 things to know about TCU’s next opponent, Nicholls State | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Colonels’ strength is expected to be their rushing attack. Nicholls had three players named first team All-Southland led by running back Collin Guggenheim and two offensive linemen with Evan Roussel and Mark Barthelemy.

Josh Newton Reacts to TCU Horned Frogs Losing to Colorado Buffaloes | Fanatics View

"The season ain't over"