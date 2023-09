TCU Football is looking to bounce back Saturday night against the Nicholls State Colonels. We discuss what we want to see from the Horned Frogs, what success means when playing an FCS opponent, and players we expect to stand out. Plus: the ACC finds its way to Dallas & the West Coast and recapping the Big 12 week one.

