TCU News: “We have to get a lot better.”

Football

TCU has to beat Nicholls to avoid 0-2 start after that Buffalo stampede in opener | WTOP News

WHAT’S AT STAKE

TCU has to win to avoid its first 0-2 start since 1999. The Horned Frogs haven’t lost to a non-FBS team since an overtime loss to Northwestern State in 2001, which was then-coach Gary Patterson’s first home game. Nicholls is another FCS team from Louisiana, and is coming off a 38-24 home loss to Sacramento State last week. The Frogs have lost three of their last four games since an undefeated regular season last year in coach Sonny Dykes’ debut. They lost the Big 12 title game, the national championship game and then last week’s opener, 45-42, as Colorado had 565 total yards in its first game under Deion Sanders.

TCU out for redemption against Nicholls after Colorado loss | National Football Post

There is a huge question surrounding TCU after its high-profile, season-opening loss to Colorado at home on Sept. 2: are the Horned Frogs really a shell of the team that played for the national championship last year or did they just get caught up in the storm that’s surrounding the resurgent Buffaloes and their dynamic new head coach, Deion Sanders? “We’ll go back to the drawing board,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “I told the guys afterwards if we play like that this year, we’re not going to win many football games. So, we have to get a lot better.”

Australian Punters Are Putting a New Spin on Football | The New York Times

“Everyone wants an Australian punter,” said Jordy Sandy, T.C.U.’s punter. “Sometimes punters can be a bit of an afterthought, but they can really have a massive impact on the game now. I think a lot of that can be attributed to the Australian influence.”

Sandy, the T.C.U. punter, is 30. He previously worked in a paper mill

The chance to play American football “has completely changed the trajectory of my life,” said Sandy, who is pursuing a master’s degree.

Colorado football delivered Fox's 3rd most-watched CFB game ever | Awful Announcing

The Colorado football hype train resulted in tremendous TV ratings for Fox this weekend. The network announced Wednesday that the Buffaloes’ win over the TCU Horned Frogs was its third most-watched college football broadcast ever.

Soccer

Boilers Return Home to Host No. 25 TCU | Purdue Boilermakers

The Boilermakers face TCU for the first time on Thursday night. Purdue will take the field against a Big 12 opponent for the second time in the 2023 campaign after the season-opening loss to No. 24 UCF. All-time against Big 12 foes, the Old Gold and Black own a 15-14-2 mark.

BYU, TCU and UT Procure Big 12 Soccer Weekly Awards | Big 12 Conference