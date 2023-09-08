TCU News: “This is one angry team”

Tennis

TCU Men's Tennis Announces 2023-24 Schedule | TCU Athletics

TCU has 28 competitions on the docket, highlighted by 13 home duals. The Horned Frogs are set to engage in 16 tilts vs. 2023 NCAA Tournament participants, including home affairs against Texas, Baylor, North Carolina, Stanford and Tennessee.

TCU Receives Nation-Leading Eight Preseason ITA Singles and Doubles Rankings | TCU Athletics

Six Horned Frogs combined to produce a nation-leading eight singles and doubles selections. TCU was the only program to have all three of its projected doubles teams ranked. The Horned Frogs joined Texas and Virginia as one of just three teams with five ranked singles players.

Football

TCU vs Nicholls Prediction Game Preview | College Football News

This is one angry team. It’s embarrassed, mad that it played like it did against the Buffaloes, and it’s about to take it all out on the Colonels. The offense should be able to roll at will against a Nicholls defense that will have issues all year, but it’s the defense that’s looking for a dominant performance.

TCU Insider: Could Rick D’Abreu be the key to TCU’s pass rush issues? | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

So out of the 50 or so dropbacks, TCU was only apply to bring pressure or take the quarterback down on six of them. That’s not a great pressure rate, but one player that showed he could bring juice in that area is East Carolina transfer Rick D’Abreu.

TCU RB Emani Bailey talks big game against Colorado, Nicholls St. | 247Sports

One of the bright spots in the loss against Colorado was the play of running back Emani Bailey. Bailey led the Frogs’ rushing attack with a career-high 164 yards on just 14 carries (11.7) against the Buffaloes. As a team, the Frogs rushed for 262 yards.

At TCU, It Took Them All of One Game to Start Calling for Kendal Briles’ Head | Best of Arkansas Sports

How much should Kendal Briles be blamed for an offensive line that failed to play with enough physicality down the line while his star quarterback was often hurt?

It’s not an easy question to answer.

Fortunately, it’s not one that Arkansas fans need to deal with any longer. After a 56-point season opening rout, Arkansas’ offense looks like it’s in very good shape under new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, the one-time head coach for Central Michigan.

Pro Frogs

NWSL Golden Boot race: Kerolin moves into tie with Ashley Hatch | Just Women's Sports

Messiah Bright is in the race for NWSL top scorer in her first season

Chargers Vs. Dolphins: Rookie/ Special Teams Difference Makers For Week 1 | LAFB Network

Derius Davis, Wide Receiver

Davis has looked great in the preseason. With his special teams experience and speed, he’s the perfect replacement for wide receiver DeAndre Carter and is versatile enough to serve many needs.

