How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Nicholls State Colonels

Game 2: vs. Nicholls State Colonels

SEPT. 9 | AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (46,000) | FORT WORTH, TX | 7:00 PM

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Streaming: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Talent: Ted Emrich, Taylor McHargue

Radio: WBAP 820 AM

Talent: Brian Estridge, Landry Burdine, Elvis Gallegos

Spanish Radio: KFLC AM 1270

Talent: Miguel Cruz, Rolando de Luna

GAME NOTES

ABOUT THE GAME

TCU is home for the second straight week as it hosts Nicholls on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Horned Frogs and Colonels are meeting for the first time on the gridiron.

A TCU record crowd of 53,294 was on hand for last week’s season opener against Colorado. It shattered the previous mark of 50,307 for a 2009 contest against Utah. Another record was set for student attendance with 6,663, representing 54.3 percent of TCU’s enrollment. It was the sixth time in the last seven home games for a new mark for TCU students.

The Horned Frogs are playing on Sept. 9 for the first time since a 28-7 win at Arkansas in 2017.

TCU is 13-0 under Head Coach Sonny Dykes when ahead or even in turnover margin.

TCU’s eight-game home winning streak, which was the sixth-longest among Power 5 programs, was snapped in the Colorado game.

Four of TCU’s opening five games this season are at home, part of seven Amon G. Carter Stadium dates overall. The Horned Frogs will play nine of 12 regular-season games in Texas and not leave the state until an Oct. 7 contest at Iowa State.

Last year’s Horned Frogs became the first program from the state of Texas to reach the College Football Playoff and first from the Big 12 to play in the CFP National Championship. With its 51-45 semifinal victory over Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, TCU is one of just seven programs nationally to have won a CFP game.

NOTING THE HORNED FROGS

TCU’s 541 yards versus Colorado were its most in a game since totaling 668 in last year’s 55-24 win over Oklahoma.

TCU’s 42 points were its most in a loss since a 52-46 defeat to Oklahoma in 2016.

The 55 yards rushing by Colorado were the fewest allowed by TCU since holding Texas to 28 in last season’s 17-10 win in Austin.

Emani Bailey’s career-high 164 yards rushing against Colorado were the most by a Horned Frog since Kendre Miller ran for 185 at Texas Tech in 2021.

Bailey’s 74-yard run doubled his previous careerlong carry of 37 yards.

In his TCU debut, Trey Sanders became the first Horned Frog to rush for three touchdowns since Miller at Texas Tech in 2021.

Also in his first game as a Horned Frog, JP Richardson had a team-best six receptions for 63 yards.

TCU’s special teams played a role in two touchdowns in the Colorado game. Namdi Obiazor’s blocked field goal led to a TCU score on the ensuing series, while Major Everhart’s 86-yard kickoff return set up a touchdown that gave the Horned Frogs a fourth-quarter lead.

With Friday temperatures topping at about 109℉, there is projected cold front bringing a Saturday high in the 90s which should make for ideal conditions after sunset for the evening kick off under the lights at Amon G. Carter Stadium

