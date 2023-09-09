Game Thread: TCU Football vs. Nicholls State

The TCU Horned Frogs are back in Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday night to take on the Nicholls State Colonels of the FCS Southland Conference. TCU is seeking its first win of the season after a tough season opener, losing outright as 20.5-point favorites to the Colorado Buffaloes last week. Despite amassing 541 yards of total offense in Week One, TCU threw two interceptions in the endzone, missed a field goal, and had a hapless final drive as the clock drained under a minute. Emani Bailey powered the offense with 164 rush yards while Trey Sanders found the endzone three times for the Frogs. The TCU Defense will be looking for signs of life after surrendering 565 yards to Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes offense.

The Colonels were also on the losing end last week at home in Thibodaux, Louisiana falling to the Sacramento State Hornets 38-24. Sac State got out to a big early lead, while two late TDs from Nicholls proved too little too late.

How will the Horned Frogs respond to its first regular season loss under Sonny Dykes ahead of the Big 12 season opener next week? We’ll find out Saturday night at 7:00 PM on ESPN+

