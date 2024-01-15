Frogs Up Podcast: Storming Schollmaier

TCU Men’s Basketball earned two Top Ten victories in Schollmaier Arena this week, downing No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday and No. 2 Houston on Saturday.

Emanuel Miller does it all then does it again! TCU’s star forward dropped 27 points and 9 rebounds on the Sooners then hit a shot in the final seconds to take the win over the Cougars. The Frogs are 2-1 in league play with a tough road trip to Cincinnati and NET No. 9 Iowa State visiting Fort Worth on Saturday.

TCU Women’s Basketball suffers another devastating injury, as PG Jaden Owens goes down with a knee injury and the Frogs drop a 4th straight Big 12 game.

TCU Football had another massive transfer portal weekend, adding six more players (5 DBs & an OL), bringing its transfer total to 20 players, while former TCU QB Chandler Morris found his new home at North Texas.

With the National Championship in the rearview and Nick Saban’s retirement sending the coaching carousel into hyper speed, we take an early peek at the 2024 national landscape.

