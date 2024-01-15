Men’s Basketball: TCU ranked No. 19 in Week 11 AP Poll

TCU Basketball picked up two of the biggest wins in all of college basketball during the past week, taking down two teams previously ranked in the AP Top Ten, besting the Oklahoma Sooners 80-71 on Wednesday and stunning the Houston Cougars 68-67. OU fell to No. 15 and UH fell to No. 5 in the AP Poll after their trips to Fort Worth. The AP voters certainly noticed the Horned Frogs as well, as TCU picked up its first Top 25 ranking in the poll this season, coming in at No. 19.

At NO. 1 @UCONNMBB ‼️ The Huskies on top in the week 11 AP Poll pic.twitter.com/gGljJ8CWSv — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 15, 2024

TCU had previously been in the Receiving Votes category, but had never broken into the that Top 25 threshold. With the two marquee wins, TCU received 293 ballot points, 140 points behind No. 18 Creighton Bluejays and just 23 points ahead of No. 20 BYU. The Frogs were ranked as high as No. 12 overall, but still was fully omitted from 17 ballots despite the marquee wins. More than half of the Big 12 conference was ranked in the Top 25, as eight programs earned the honors this week. with four games between ranked opponents scheduled before the next rankings release (Iowa State at BYU on Tuesday; Texas Tech at Houston on Wednesday; Iowa State at TCU & BYU at Texas Tech on Saturday); expect another big shake up this week from the sport’s best league. TCU landed at No. 22 in the latest USA Today NCAA Basketball Coaches Poll, also released on Monday.

Big 12 AP Poll Votes