Men’s Basketball: Emanuel Miller named Big 12 Player of the Week

It was a banner week for Jamie Dixon’s Horned Frogs, as TCU picked up two Top Ten ranked victories, downing the Oklahoma Sooners and Houston Cougars to move to 2-1 in Big 12 play. The wins pushed TCU into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season and has now earned Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller the honor of Big 12 Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Plenty of headlines from #Big12MBB last week, including stellar stat lines from these two. — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 15, 2024

It is the second week this season that Miller has earned the designation from the league, previously being named Player of the Week on December 4, 2023 following his game winning buzzer beater at Georgetown. Miller again was responsible for a game winning bucket, scoring a go-ahead layup in the final seconds to give TCU the win over then No. 2 Houston. Miller was also terrific in the win over Oklahoma, leading all scorers with 27 points and adding 9 rebounds. Across the two marquee wins, Miller averaged 20 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

TCU will look to continue its winning ways with a challenging road contest at Fifth Third Bank Arena vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats on Tuesday January 16th at 6:00 PM CT, broadcast on ESPN+.