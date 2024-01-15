Football: TCU RB Emani Bailey accepts invite to 2024 Senior Bowl

TCU running back Emani Bailey will reunite with three of his Horned Frog teammates at the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 3. Bailey has reportedly accepted an invitation to the annual showcase event, which serves as the most notable of the postseason showcases for top college players aiming to hear their names called in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bailey, who was at the 2024 Hula Bowl over the weekend, will compete alongside former TCU tight end Jared Wiley, cornerback Josh Newton and offensive lineman Brandon Coleman.

Bailey declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after an outstanding 2023 season at TCU, where he rushed for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns on 223 carries while adding 25 catches for 184 yards and one touchdown through the air. Bailey rushed for 18 touchdowns over the course of his four-year collegiate career, which began at Louisiana-Lafayette before ending in Fort Worth. Bailey will look to become the third TCU running back to reach the NFL over the last two seasons, as former Horned Frog backs Kendre Miller (New Orleans Saints) and Emari Demercado (Arizona Cardinals) have each found homes in the league.

The 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, Feb. 3 at noon in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium at South Alabama.