REPORT: TCU hiring former Nevada head coach Ken Wilson

Multiple reports Monday evening indicate that TCU has hired former Nevada head coach Ken Wilson to serve as the new linebackers coach under new defensive coordinator Andy Avalos. Wilson will arrive in Fort Worth after two seasons as the head coach at Nevada, where he went 4-20 overall after previously serving as an assistant at Oregon. Wilson was Oregon’s linebackers coach in 2019 and co-defensive coordinator for the Ducks in 2020.

Wilson’s lengthy coaching career includes seven seasons as the linebackers coach at Washington State as well as over a decade at Nevada, where he first began working in 1989 as an outside linebackers and defensive ends coach. Wilson served multiple roles during his career at Nevada, serving as the inside linebackers coach from 1991-95 as well as the team’s defensive coordinator from 1996-98. After serving as Nevada’s associate athletic director from 1999-2003, Wilson returned to the coaching staff and was an associate head coach and linebackers coach from 2004-06. Wilson remained on the staff through 2012.