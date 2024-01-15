Non-Rev Roundup: TCU rifle sweeps Ohio State and Air Force

Rifle

TCU Rifle opened its spring season this past weekend and secured a win in a dual meet with Air Force and Ohio State on Sunday and another over Ohio State in a regular meet on Monday. The Frogs finished almost 30 points ahead of second-place Air Force in the dual meet thanks to a team score of 4736. TCU had the top two shooters in aggregate score, Stephanie Grundsoe and Katie Zaun who tied for the top spot. Grundsoe and Zaun tied for the best air rifle score, firing 598. Zaun and Grundsoe tied for the second-best score in smallbore with 591 each, just one point off the leader who fired a 592.

Jeanne Haverhill and Nina Schuett both shot aggregate scores of 1179 to tie for fifth best in the meet. Haverhill and Schuett shot identical scores in smallbore and air rifle of 585 and 594 respectively. Stephanie Allan and Mikole Hogan rounded out the top ten finishers for the Frogs finishing tied for the ninth best score of 1175. Hogan had a great showing in smallbore as she finished tied with Haverhill and Schuett for fifth best in the event with a score of 585. Allan performed well in air rifle tying Haverhill and Schuett for fifth in the event with a 594.

The Frogs won their meet against the Buckeyes by a team score of 4,730-4,715. Zaun and Grundsoe took the top two spots yet again with scores of 1191 and 1185 respectively. Zaun shot the top score in smallbore with a 596 and the third best score in air rifle with a 595. Grundsoe fired the best score in air rifle with a 598 and the third best score in smallbore with a 587. Stephanie Allan and Anne White tied for the fourth best score in the meet with 1179 each. Haverhill and Hogan tied for the eighth best aggregate score in the meet, both shooting an 1177. Schuett rounded out the top ten with a 1175.

The Frogs next meet will be yet another match up with the Buckeyes, this time on the road, on Jan. 21.

It's a weekend sweep!



TCU fires seven of the top 10 aggregate scores and posts a team score of 4,730.#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/XxICDUHe8M — TCU Rifle (@TCURifle) January 15, 2024

Track and Field

TCU Track and Field started their spring season off with a bang as two school records were broken at McFerrin 12 Degree Invitational in College Station. Gracie Morris ran the fastest mile in school history, winning the event in the process, with a time of 4:39.07. Benjamin Kirbo set the school record for pole vault with a height of 5.18-meters to win the event. Rylan Engels picked up a win in the 800-meter with a time of 2:11.68. Graydon Morris secured a win for the Frogs in the 3k thanks to a time of 8:16.89.

Jasmin Muhammad-Graham earned silver for TCU in the 600-meter behind a solid time of 1:31.34. Teanna Harlin took second in the 200-meter for the Frogs with a strong time of 23.50 in her first meet as a Horned Frog. Also picking up a second place finish was Damilare Olukosi who had a great showing in the triple jump with a top jump of 14.88-meters. Jaren Holmes took second in the long jump after a great jump of 7.61-meters.

Track and Field will travel next to Lubbock, Texas for the Corky Classic on Jan. 20.

Another look at Gracie Morris' school record in the mile ‍ #GoFrogs | @ggraciemorris pic.twitter.com/4n1hXgYaUa — TCU Track & Field (@TCUTrackField) January 13, 2024

Swimming and Diving

TCU Swim and Dive had their last home meet of the season against Texas A&M this past weekend with the women competing on Saturday and the men competing on Sunday. The women’s team lost by a team score of 176-116 but had some outstanding individual performances in the process. Nina Vadovicova especially had a great day in the pool with two wins in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke. Olivia Rhodes secured gold for TCU in the 50-yard freestyle thanks to an outstanding time of 23.33 in the event. The final TCU gold of the day was won by the 200-yard freestyle relay team who took first thanks to a time of 1:39.84.

The men’s team also fell to the Aggies by a score of 175-125. Luke DiMiceli picked up a victory for TCU in the 200-yard freestyle thanks to a time of 1:37.80. The 200-yard medley relay team took a win behind a good time of 1:27.73. Jadon Wuilliez secured first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a great time of 54.22. The next gold medal for the Frogs was won by Raphael Paiva Da Lima who finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.78. Kito Camossato took first in the 200-yard breaststroke with a great time of 1:55.88. Geremia Freri was the final winner of the meet for the Frogs in the 200-yard butterfly thanks to an excellent time of 1:47.36.

TCU Swim and Dive will compete next in a women’s only meet in Ames, Iowa on Jan. 20 before traveling to Austin, Texas on Feb. 2 for the Sterkel Classic.