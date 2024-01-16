Men’s Basketball: No. 19 TCU hits the road to face Cincinnati

After defeating the No. 2-ranked Houston Cougars on Saturday, TCU hits the road ranked No. 19 to face the Cincinnati Bearcats. Emanuel Miller earned Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season after leading the team in points and coming in clutch in the last 6.7 seconds, making a layup to seal the win over Houston.

The big question for the Frogs before Tuesday evening’s matchup against the Cougars was: Can TCU pull off another win against a Top 10 opponent? They did just that. Now, the question is, can the Frogs keep this momentum going on the road as TCU is scheduled to play three of its next four games on the road?

Cincinnati is coming off its second consecutive loss to No. 14 Baylor on Saturday night. The teams were tied 27-27 at halftime. At the 3:16 mark in the second half, the Bearcats were down 59-50. Dan Skillings Jr. sank seven straight shots to bring Cincinnati to a two-point deficit, 59-57.

However, Cincinnati lost the game with two back-to-back fouls on Viktor Lakhin and Jamille Reynolds that allowed Baylor’s JaKobe Walter to complete 3-4 free throw attempts. Although Cincinnati has found themselves in one possession situations in their last two matchups, head coach Wes Miller emphasizes that they can’t afford to hang their heads. They must continue to compete, whether loss or victory.

“We’ve just lost two one-possession games over three or four days, and that is frustrating,” said Miller. “We feel like we had our chances in both of them, but we are in the best league in college basketball right now. We don’t have the luxury of putting our heads down or feeling sorry for ourselves. We have to get ready to play on Tuesday night.”

Tonight will reveal whether TCU can take down the Bearcats on the road and if Cincinnati will stage a comeback win. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.