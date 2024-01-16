Soccer: TCU’s Gracie Brian receives NWSL preseason camp invitation

The 2024 National Women’s Soccer League Draft was held on Friday, Jan. 12. While TCU standout midfielder/forward Gracie Brian was not one of the 56 athletes to hear their names called in the draft, she’ll have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the San Diego Wave FC after receiving a preseason camp invitation this week. Brian concluded her career in 2023 as one of the most accomplished athletes in program history, finishing as a three-time All-Big 12 First Team honoree with 35 goals and 27 assists in 101 total starts.

Brian’s 2023 season included earning United Soccer Coaches Third-Team Scholar All-American honors as well as Second-Team All-Midwest Regional honors. Brian was also a United Soccer Coaches Third-Team All-American and a First-Team All-Midwest Regional honoree during the 2022 season. In 2021, Brian was a Big 12 All-Tournament Team honoree in addition to a United Soccer Coaches First-Team All-Midwest Regional and Second-Team Scholar All-American honoree. Brian made the Big 12 All-Freshman Team for TCU in 2019.

TCU has had four players drafted to the NWSL. Those players include Ryan Williams (2018), Yazmeen Ryan (2021), Jenna Winebrenner (2022) and Messiah Bright (2023). Former TCU standout goalkeeper Emily Alvarado is also in the league as a member of the Houston Dash.