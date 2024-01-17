Women’s Basketball: TCU cancels games against Kansas State and Iowa State

TCU athletics stated in a press release on Wednesday that the women’s basketball team has canceled its upcoming Big 12 Conference games against No. 7 Kansas State and No. 24 Iowa State due to injuries within the program. The Horned Frogs (14-4 overall) were set to face the Wildcats this evening before taking on the Cyclones on Saturday. TCU is currently on a four-game losing streak after falling 77-66 at Houston this past Saturday, when starting point guard Jaden Owens suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Horned Frogs have also been without star center Sedona Prince, who sustained a broken finger against Baylor.

According to the Big 12 Conference rules, TCU will forfeit the games and both Kansas State and Iowa State will receive wins in the conference standings, while the Horned Frogs will take two losses in the conference standings. However, overall records will not be affected, so TCU will remain at 14-4 overall with a 1-6 record in the Big 12. Fans who purchased tickets to Wednesday’s game against Kansas State may exchange them for tickets to any remaining home game based on availability. No refunds will be issued. TCU’s next home game will be on Tuesday, Jan. 23 against UCF.