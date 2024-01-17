TCU Women’s Basketball to hold open tryouts amid injury woes

The TCU Women’s Basketball season took an unfortunate turn once the calendar flipped to 2024. After sprinting to a 14-0 start, the Horned Frogs suffered a hard fought loss at Baylor where star center Sedona Prince injured her hand in the opening minutes. This began a snowball of bad news that is still rolling; along with the accumulation of losses came an accumulation of injuries as TCU lost its fourth straight game on Saturday and lost another starter with point guard Jaden Owens going down with a torn ACL and meniscus. On Wednesday, the news went from bad to worse as TCU announced it would cancel and forfeit its next two games, a home contest vs. No. 7 Kansas State and a road trip to No. 24 Iowa State, resulting from a further accumulation of injuries sustained during Tuesday’s team practice. It was reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Steven Johnson that the Horned Frogs were down to six scholarship players available to play this week. TCU had nine players participate in Saturday’s loss vs. Houston, in addition to the injured Owens.

In an effort to backfill the short-handed roster, the Horned Frogs are seeking walk-on additions to join the team immediately by conducting open tryouts at the Schollmaier Arena practice gym Thursday and Friday this week, open to full-time TCU students with high school basketball experience

TCU women’s basketball will hold open tryouts on Thursday and Friday for full-time students interested in walking-on for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.



Please see the information below or contact Jessie Craig (JESSIE.CRAIG@tcu.edu) for additional details. #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/pQV2SvYnBm — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) January 17, 2024

With the two forfeits, TCU is now 1-6 in Big 12 play and thirteenth in the conference standings. The next scheduled game for the Frogs is next Tuesday, January 23 at 6:30 PM vs. last place UCF Knights in Schollmaier Arena. Perhaps the newest walk-on gems discovered from these tryouts will have an impact on the game and help the Horned Frogs pick up its first win of 2024.