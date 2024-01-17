Football: Vanderbilt hires former TCU interim coach Jerry Kill

Former TCU interim coach and assistant Jerry Kill will continue to work in college football as a chief consultant and offensive advisor at Vanderbilt. Kill was on the TCU staff from 2020-21, serving as a special assistant to former head coach Gary Patterson before taking over the program as the interim head coach when TCU and Patterson parted ways in 2021.

Former New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill joins Vanderbilt as chief consultant to head coach & offensive advisor — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 18, 2024

Kill was hired to be the head coach at New Mexico State after leaving TCU and served as head coach of the Aggies for two seasons, leading the program to a 7-6 record in 2022 and a 10-5 record in 2023. New Mexico State won the Quick Lane Bowl in 2022, marking the program’s second bowl victory since 1960. The Aggies followed with a run to the Conference USA Championship Game and a trip to the New Mexico Bowl in 2023. Kill stepped down as head coach of the New Mexico State program due to health reasons.