Women’s Basketball: Houston loss precedes back-to-back cancellations

It has been a news-filled week for TCU women’s basketball despite only playing one game. The Frogs dropped their fourth straight game in a loss on the road to Houston by a score of 77-66. The Frogs lost despite outrebounding the Cougars 39-31 and shooting over 45 percent from three as a team.

The issue was largely turnovers as TCU turned the ball over 24 times compared to nine turnovers from Houston. The difference in turnovers was also reflected in the difference in points off of turnovers, Houston had 26 compared to the Frogs’ nine. Free throws could also be improved on as even though the Frogs did a solid job getting to the line for 17 free throw attempts, they were only able to make 10 of them, good for a percentage of 58.8 percent from the line.

The game started off very close being tied after the first ten minutes at 20 a piece. The TCU offense then went cold, mustering just nine points in the second quarter while Houston continued to score, putting up another 21 points before halftime. TCU did outscore the Cougars after halftime but it was not enough to overcome the second quarter deficit.

Syd stayed ready @sydneyharris04: 1️⃣6️⃣ points on 4-5 shooting from deep and 7️⃣ rebounds - all in the second half - vs. Houston #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/Q85BvlUs7G — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) January 15, 2024

The Frogs were led in scoring by Madison Conner who put up 20 points, three rebounds, an assist and three steals. Conner showed off her versatility as a scorer, knocking down three from beyond the arc as well as getting to the hoop and drawing contact resulting in eight free throw attempts of which she made seven. Sydney Harris provided excellent production off the bench with an efficient 16 points, needing just eight shots to do so. Harris was lethal from 3-point range, hitting 4-of-5 shots from deep.

The biggest story from the game was an injury suffered by starting point guard Jaden Owens. It was later announced that Owens tore her ACL and her meniscus meaning she will be out for the rest of the season. It was devastating news for a team without their star center Sedona Prince for three games due to a broken finger. Owens has been a key part of the turnaround orchestrated by first-year head coach Mark Campbell, running the offense as the primary playmaker and averaging 7.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. The loss of Owens will leave the Frogs without their primary ball handler who did a great job taking care of the ball despite her high usage rate with over a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Yet another injury occurred during practice this week when DaiJa Turner, who had started in place of Prince in the past few games, suffered an ankle injury that will require season-ending surgery. Turner did a very solid job in the rebounding department in Prince’s absence, collecting nine, four, and six rebounds in the last three games for the Frogs.

With these recent injuries, TCU was forced to forfeit their next two games against Kansas State and Iowa State. It was announced that the Frogs did not have enough healthy players to safely compete in those games and forfeited them as a result. These games will not be reflected on TCU’s overall record but will be counted as losses in regard to conference record and standings. TCU Women’s Basketball also announced that open tryouts would be held for the team this Thursday and Friday to fill out the roster for the rest of the season.

TCU women’s basketball will hold open tryouts on Thursday and Friday for full-time students interested in walking-on for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.



Please see the information below or contact Jessie Craig (JESSIE.CRAIG@tcu.edu) for additional details. #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/pQV2SvYnBm — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) January 17, 2024

Assuming no more games have to be forfeited, the next game for the Frogs will take place on Jan. 23 at 6:30 pm against UCF in Fort Worth. The Knights are winless in conference play so far and have lost five straight games. UCF’s best win came early in the season against Auburn at home thanks in part to good three-point shooting and solid defense, holding the Tigers to a shooting percentage of just over 38 percent from the field.

Kaitlin Peterson leads the Knights in scoring by a wide margin averaging over 20 points per game while no other player averages double-digit points. The key for the Frogs will be to try and slow down Peterson on defense and to find a way to get Madison Conner open looks on offense. Conner has kept up solid performances despite drawing more defensive attention, scoring 20 points in two of the last three games for TCU.

The Frogs need to run the offense through their star shooter to find more success offensively moving forward. Frog fans, try and make it out to the next home games if you can to help support the team during this tough time for the Frogs.