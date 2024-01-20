Men’s Basketball: No. 19 TCU shooting to maintain perfect home record

The No. 19 ranked TCU Horned Frogs aims to maintain their undefeated record at home as they host No.24 Iowa State on Saturday afternoon . The Horned Frogs fell to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Tuesday evening in an overtime battle, losing 81-77.

Trey Tennyson delivered another impressive performance, hitting big threes, and leading the team with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists. Ernest Udeh Jr. dominated the boards, leading in rebounds with nine, while also contributing one assist and scoring 11 points.

Iowa State is coming off a 87-72 loss to the BYU Cougars on Tuesday night. Keshon Gilbert led the Cyclones with 16 points, four rebounds and one assist, while Milan Momcilovic contributed 11 points, three rebounds and one assist. Momcilovic is another player that hits crucial 3-pointers in big moments.

The Cyclones held the lead until 5:24 left in the first half when BYU’s Spencer Johnson made a three-pointer to take the lead. Fouls became a significant issue in the second half, giving BYU too many opportunities to go to the line, where they completed 20-of-24 free throws.

What will be interesting in this matchup is to see whic team will prevail in the shooting battle. Both teams have been consistent in their shooting percentages from the floor with TCU completing 48.2 percent of their shots and the Cyclones have been shooting at a rate of 48.8 percent from the field.

In a post-game interview following the match against Cincinnati, head coach Jamie Dixon mentioned that the team has faced similar situations in the past—falling to Kansas and then returning home to secure victories against two ranked opponents, No. 15 Oklahoma and No.5 Houston. He expressed confidence in his team’s ability to bounce back, hoping they have learned from their mistakes in the Cincinnati game.

These two teams will face off this afternoon in the Schollmaier Arena, tip-off is set for 1 p.m.